Business

Dols Retires, Hoops Brothers to Take Over Coyote Moon Grille

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:18 pm EST
Dols Retires, Hoops Brothers to Take Over Coyote Moon Grille

After half a century of serving the community, the iconic Coyote Moon Grille is switching hands. The restaurant’s renowned owner, Dols, is hanging up his apron, preparing to embark on a well-deserved retirement journey with his wife. The baton of leadership is being passed to the capable hands of the Hoops brothers, who are eager to uphold the establishment’s legacy while infusing their unique style of hospitality.

End of an Era: Dols to Retire

In 2006, the Coyote Moon Grille opened its doors to the public, quickly becoming a beloved spot for locals and visitors alike. This followed Dols’ sale of the Blue Heron Supper Club in Cold Spring, a testament to his dedication and passion for the food industry. With his imminent retirement, Dols closes a significant chapter of his life, one that spans over 50 years in the restaurant business.

A New Chapter: Hoops Brothers to Take Over

The Hoops brothers, known for their dedication to excellent service and customer satisfaction, are poised to take over the reins of the Coyote Moon Grille. They intend to retain the current business model, maintaining the essence of what makes the restaurant so cherished by its patrons. However, the brothers also plan to gradually introduce their distinct approach towards hospitality, promising a seamless transition that respects the restaurant’s heritage while embracing change.

Customer Commitments Honored

While the change in ownership may raise concerns among the restaurant’s regular clientele, Dols has assured that all existing gift cards from Coyote Moon Grille will continue to be valid. This move underlines the new management’s commitment to honoring the restaurant’s existing customer relationships and upholding its esteemed reputation.

Despite numerous attempts, WJON News was unable to secure a comment from Dan Hoops. The community awaits further insights into the Hoops brothers’ vision for the future of the Coyote Moon Grille.

Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

