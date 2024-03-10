DOJ Launches Criminal Investigation into Boeing Jetliner Blowout Incident

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has initiated a criminal investigation into the Boeing jetliner blowout incident that occurred on an Alaska Airlines flight in January, aiming to determine if Boeing complied with safety regulations and prior settlements.

BNN Breaking understands that the DOJ is seeking to establish Boeing's compliance with safety standards and previous legal settlements.

Criminal Investigation Initiated by DOJ

The Department of Justice launches a criminal investigation into the Boeing jetliner blowout incident that occurred on an Alaska Airlines flight in January. Investigators are reaching out to passengers and crew members, including pilots and flight attendants, to gather information and determine potential violations of safety regulations.

Boeing Under Increased Scrutiny

Boeing faces heightened scrutiny following the blowout incident, which occurred seven minutes after takeoff from Portland, Oregon. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of Boeing aircraft, particularly in light of previous legal settlements related to the 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019. The investigation aims to assess whether Boeing complied with prior settlements and safety protocols.

Challenges and Concerns Raised

The investigation raises concerns about Boeing's adherence to safety standards and transparency in its operations. Challenges include difficulties in locating documentation related to the removal and reinstallation of the door panel on the Alaska Airlines plane. The National Transportation Safety Board expresses frustration over Boeing's lack of cooperation and delays in providing essential information, highlighting potential shortcomings in Boeing's safety management systems.

FAA Directive and Industry Response

The Federal Aviation Administration issues a directive requiring Boeing to address quality-control issues within 90 days, following concerns raised by the agency and industry experts. The directive underscores the need for Boeing to enhance its safety culture and address shortcomings identified by regulatory authorities. Boeing's response to these directives and investigations will be crucial in restoring confidence in the safety and reliability of its aircraft.