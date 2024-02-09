Doggett Automotive Group Doubles Dealership Portfolio with Acquisition of Six Beaumont Locations

Doggett Automotive Group, the subsidiary of Houston-based Doggett Industries, has expanded its auto dealership portfolio from five to eleven. This significant growth is a result of the acquisition of six dealerships in Beaumont, adding approximately $300 million in annual revenue.

A Blossoming Automotive Empire

The newly acquired dealerships include Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Volkswagen, Nissan, and BMW. This expansion follows the company's entry into the retail automotive industry in 2018 and its previous acquisition of Ford, Toyota, Mazda, and Lincoln dealerships in Beaumont in 2023.

The dealership network, now boasting eleven locations, is a testament to Doggett's commitment to providing a wide range of high-quality automotive options to its customers. This recent acquisition further establishes the family-owned company's presence in East Texas.

A Game-Changing Acquisition

"This acquisition is a significant milestone for Doggett Automotive Group," said CEO Thomas Doggett. "We are thrilled to welcome these new dealerships into our family and look forward to continuing to provide exceptional service to our customers."

The acquisition was finalized on February 8, 2024, following months of negotiations with the previous owner, a large Houston-based automotive conglomerate. The newly acquired dealerships were previously known as the Mike Smith Auto Complex.

A Legacy of Excellence

Since its inception in 2018, Doggett Automotive Group has made a name for itself in the automotive industry. In 2020 and 2021, the company received Ford's President's Award for excellence and customer satisfaction, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in the field.

With this latest acquisition, Doggett Automotive Group continues to cement its legacy, providing diverse automotive options and top-tier customer service to the people of East Texas and beyond.

As the sun sets on this chapter of Doggett's story, it's clear that the company's commitment to growth and excellence is driving it towards a brighter, more expansive future.

In the ever-evolving landscape of the automotive industry, Doggett Automotive Group stands as a beacon of resilience and innovation. The acquisition of six dealerships in Beaumont not only doubles their portfolio but also reaffirms their dedication to delivering a diverse range of high-quality automotive options to their customers.

With a rich legacy of excellence and customer satisfaction, Doggett Automotive Group continues to shape the future of the automotive industry, one dealership at a time.