DML Secures £200,000 Loan to Open New Demonstration Centre in Sheffield

In a significant boost for the metrology industry, Sheffield-based Digital Micrometers Limited (DML) has secured a £200,000 loan to open a new demonstration centre. This strategic move, funded by NPIF - Mercia Debt Finance, is set to propel the company's growth trajectory and meet the burgeoning demand for precision measuring equipment.

A Leap Forward: DML's Expansion

Founded in 2009, DML has carved a niche as a trusted supplier of metrology equipment. Led by Managing Director Alex Bentley, the company's precision tools are integral to various sectors, including medical, aerospace, construction, and manufacturing. These tools ensure products adhere to stringent size and specification requirements.

Having tripled its turnover in the past two years, DML recently relocated to larger 5,000 sq ft premises in Sheffield. The new £200,000 loan will enable the company to increase stock levels and establish the largest Yorkshire-based demonstration centre of its kind.

Creating Jobs and Meeting Demand

"The funding will allow us to showcase larger and more complex equipment," says Bentley. "It will also help us increase our stock levels and create three new jobs in the coming year."

DML's precision measuring equipment is sourced from leading brands such as Mitutoyo, Bowers, TESA, and Sylvac. The new demonstration centre will provide an opportunity for businesses to view and test these products first-hand, enhancing their ability to make informed decisions.

Investing in the Future

The £200,000 loan from NPIF - Mercia Debt Finance is a testament to DML's potential and commitment to the industry. "We are delighted to support Digital Micrometers in their expansion plans," said Mark Wilcockson, Senior Investment Manager at Mercia.

"Their commitment to providing quality metrology equipment and exceptional customer service sets them apart. This investment will enable them to meet growing industry demand and continue their impressive growth trajectory."

As DML embarks on this new chapter, the company's focus remains on delivering high-quality products and services. With the new demonstration centre, DML is poised to reinforce its position as a leader in the metrology industry, contributing to Sheffield's industrial landscape and supporting the wider UK economy.