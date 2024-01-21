DLocal Limited: A Rising Star in Cross-Border Payments Amid Challenges

DLocal Limited, the online cross-border payment platform, is making waves in emerging markets. Particularly in Latin America, where it has successfully carved a niche for itself, amassing a significant 79% market share. This success story is reflected in its robust annual revenue increase of 56%.

Challenges Amidst Growth

Despite its strong foothold in Latin America, DLocal faces notable challenges in Africa and Asia. The company has seen a 19% quarter-over-quarter revenue drop in these regions, despite maintaining a 17% market share. However, it's worth noting that the company's Total Payment Volume (TPV) has seen a remarkable growth trend, indicating strong performance and merchant satisfaction.

Business Model and Revenue Retention

DLocal's unique business model is built on establishing direct relationships with merchants. By doing so, it eliminates the need for intermediaries and offers comprehensive solutions such as Pay-In, Pay-Out, dLocal for Platforms, and Direct Issuing. Despite the impressive growth figures, concerns have arisen over increasing processing costs, which have not seen concurrent optimization with the TPV growth, and could potentially impact gross profits.

Nevertheless, with a Net Revenue Retention Rate (NRR) of 165%, the company demonstrates a strong hold on merchant retention and growth. This high NRR serves as an indicator of the company's ability to expand its revenue from existing customers, reflecting a solid business foundation.

Potential Upside and Investor Caution

Valuation analysis suggests a potential upside for DLocal. A conservative estimate projects a 25% annualized return over the next five years. This is in contrast to the higher return of 38% suggested by another valuation approach. These figures show that DLocal is considered a 'Buy' with cautious optimism.

Despite its strong business fundamentals and market potential, investors are advised to monitor gross profit margins and regional performance closely. The company's future success will hinge significantly on its ability to manage costs effectively and maintain its momentum in the diverse markets it operates in.