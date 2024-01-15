DKSH Acquires Medipharm, Expands Presence in Asia-Pacific

In a significant move that marks its expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, DKSH Management Ltd., a renowned provider of Market Expansion Services, has acquired Medipharm Sdn Bhd, a leading distributor of pharmaceutical and medical devices in Brunei. The acquisition forms part of DKSH’s broader strategy to grow its healthcare business and is expected to boost its market coverage in a region where it had no direct presence previously.

Medipharm: A Vital Link in DKSH’s Supply Chain

Over the past 25 years, Medipharm has been operating as a sub-distributor for DKSH in Brunei. The company generates net sales of over CHF 30 million and boasts a team of more than 50 people. It serves a diverse clientele, including hospitals, medical centers, clinics, opticians, and pharmacies, supplying a wide range of products from pharmaceuticals and medical devices to consumer health, personal care, and nutritional items.

A Strategic Acquisition for DKSH

The acquisition of Medipharm is a strategic move by DKSH as it seeks to increase its market coverage in the Asia-Pacific region. The acquisition will not only strengthen DKSH’s Healthcare Business Unit but also pave the way for the company to further penetrate a market with significant growth potential. In 2022, DKSH’s Healthcare Business Unit accounted for CHF 5.6 billion of the total net sales of CHF 11.3 billion, thanks to its nearly 8,000 specialists operating across 37 markets.

Leadership Remarks on the Acquisition

Bijay Singh, Head of DKSH’s Business Unit Healthcare, has expressed his enthusiasm for the integration of Medipharm and the continuation of their successful partnership. Pengiran Sharinah, Chairwoman of Medipharm, also commented on the importance of this acquisition for Medipharm, a key player in the distribution of life-saving drugs and medical products since its establishment in 1998.