en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Brunei

DKSH Acquires Medipharm, Expands Presence in Asia-Pacific

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
DKSH Acquires Medipharm, Expands Presence in Asia-Pacific

In a significant move that marks its expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, DKSH Management Ltd., a renowned provider of Market Expansion Services, has acquired Medipharm Sdn Bhd, a leading distributor of pharmaceutical and medical devices in Brunei. The acquisition forms part of DKSH’s broader strategy to grow its healthcare business and is expected to boost its market coverage in a region where it had no direct presence previously.

Medipharm: A Vital Link in DKSH’s Supply Chain

Over the past 25 years, Medipharm has been operating as a sub-distributor for DKSH in Brunei. The company generates net sales of over CHF 30 million and boasts a team of more than 50 people. It serves a diverse clientele, including hospitals, medical centers, clinics, opticians, and pharmacies, supplying a wide range of products from pharmaceuticals and medical devices to consumer health, personal care, and nutritional items.

A Strategic Acquisition for DKSH

The acquisition of Medipharm is a strategic move by DKSH as it seeks to increase its market coverage in the Asia-Pacific region. The acquisition will not only strengthen DKSH’s Healthcare Business Unit but also pave the way for the company to further penetrate a market with significant growth potential. In 2022, DKSH’s Healthcare Business Unit accounted for CHF 5.6 billion of the total net sales of CHF 11.3 billion, thanks to its nearly 8,000 specialists operating across 37 markets.

Leadership Remarks on the Acquisition

Bijay Singh, Head of DKSH’s Business Unit Healthcare, has expressed his enthusiasm for the integration of Medipharm and the continuation of their successful partnership. Pengiran Sharinah, Chairwoman of Medipharm, also commented on the importance of this acquisition for Medipharm, a key player in the distribution of life-saving drugs and medical products since its establishment in 1998.

0
Brunei Business
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Brunei

See more
4 hours ago
A Royal Spectacle: Prince Mateen's Wedding Highlights Brunei's Cultural Heritage
Brunei recently witnessed a royal spectacle, the wedding of His Royal Highness Prince Mateen, a celebrated figure of the Bruneian royal family. The event was marked by the traditional Istiadat Bersanding Pengantin Diraja ceremony, a testament to Brunei’s rich cultural heritage and the royal family’s commitment to its preservation. The MenapakTangan Ceremony The ceremony, known
A Royal Spectacle: Prince Mateen's Wedding Highlights Brunei's Cultural Heritage
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
2 days ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
2 days ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
Prince Abdul Mateen Ties the Knot: A Royal Wedding Like No Other
17 hours ago
Prince Abdul Mateen Ties the Knot: A Royal Wedding Like No Other
Brunei's Royal Wedding: A Blend of Tradition, Grandeur, and Modern Appeal
1 day ago
Brunei's Royal Wedding: A Blend of Tradition, Grandeur, and Modern Appeal
UNISSA's Data Privacy Day Event: Empowering Digital Rights and Ensuring Cybersecurity
1 day ago
UNISSA's Data Privacy Day Event: Empowering Digital Rights and Ensuring Cybersecurity
Latest Headlines
World News
Irish Health Insurance Holders Face Premium Hikes: Urged to Shop Around
7 seconds
Irish Health Insurance Holders Face Premium Hikes: Urged to Shop Around
Southern California Enforces Wood-Burning Ban to Tackle High Air Pollution
7 seconds
Southern California Enforces Wood-Burning Ban to Tackle High Air Pollution
Fraudulent Claims of Ties with Chief Minister Lead to Arrest
10 seconds
Fraudulent Claims of Ties with Chief Minister Lead to Arrest
Sunderland AFC Eyes Return to Classic Branding With Rumored Hummel Deal
15 seconds
Sunderland AFC Eyes Return to Classic Branding With Rumored Hummel Deal
Megan Davis Rebukes Malcolm Turnbull over Indigenous Voice Referendum Remarks
16 seconds
Megan Davis Rebukes Malcolm Turnbull over Indigenous Voice Referendum Remarks
Running: The UK's Favourite Exercise and Its Multifaceted Benefits
29 seconds
Running: The UK's Favourite Exercise and Its Multifaceted Benefits
Strategic Decisions Ahead for Rangers and Celtic: A Dive into Player Contracts and Potential Signings
32 seconds
Strategic Decisions Ahead for Rangers and Celtic: A Dive into Player Contracts and Potential Signings
Asian Cup Clash: Iran's Victory Amid Palestine's Resilience
40 seconds
Asian Cup Clash: Iran's Victory Amid Palestine's Resilience
Kyrgyz Health Professionals to Undergo Specialized Training in Turkey
48 seconds
Kyrgyz Health Professionals to Undergo Specialized Training in Turkey
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
28 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app