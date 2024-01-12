en English
Business

Disproquima Acquires Res Pharma, Boosting Portfolio and Aligning with Market Trends

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
Disproquima Acquires Res Pharma, Boosting Portfolio and Aligning with Market Trends

In a move signaling a significant expansion, Disproquima, the company known for its broad distribution network and diverse raw materials, has acquired Res Pharma, the Italian producer specializing in nutraceutical, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and food ingredients. This acquisition is a strategic step aimed at broadening Disproquima’s portfolio and aligning with current market trends focused on innovation, sustainability, and adaptability.

A Fusion of Complementary Strengths

Disproquima’s CEO, Jordi Sanchéz, underscored that the acquisition symbolizes a fusion of complementary strengths and shared values between the two companies. Sanchéz highlighted Res Pharma’s 60-year experience and commitment to excellence, which he believes will significantly enhance Disproquima’s capabilities and enrich its comprehensive suite of products and services. The company is known for its high-quality ingredients like Rephyll for pain management and Flavoxale for immunity boosting.

Anticipating Exceptional Value

Res Pharma’s president, Letizia Facchini, conveyed her enthusiasm for the opportunities the merger presents. Facchini anticipates the delivery of exceptional value to customers as a result of this integration. Her optimism is grounded in the belief that combining the two companies’ resources and expertise will lead to the creation of a more robust, customer-focused entity.

Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction

With this acquisition, Disproquima continues to underscore its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction in a highly competitive market. The move reflects the company’s determination to foster growth, innovation, and excellence in the life science industry. By acquiring Res Pharma, Disproquima has not only expanded its portfolio but has also strategically positioned itself to provide clients with a broader range of innovative, sustainable, and market-trend-focused solutions.

Italy
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Business

