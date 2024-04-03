Disney Prevails Over Trian in Costly Proxy Battle, Supported by Major Shareholders

Walt Disney Co. and CEO Bob Iger are poised to emerge victorious in a months-long proxy battle against Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management, as major shareholders including Vanguard Group Inc. and BlackRock Inc. throw their support behind Disney’s board nominees.

Trian's Campaign and Disney's Defense

Trian Fund Management has been campaigning for the election of Nelson Peltz and Jay Rasulo to Disney's board, aiming to implement strategies to enhance performance at the media and entertainment giant.

However, Disney and Iger have fiercely defended their positions, garnering endorsements from influential figures like JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon and filmmaker George Lucas, as well as support from top investors.

Influence of Shareholder Advisory Firms

The battle between Disney and Trian has divided shareholder advisory firms, with Glass Lewis & Co. recommending support for Disney's board nominees, while Institutional Shareholder Services suggested electing Peltz to the board.

Despite the differing recommendations, major shareholders' support for Disney's slate of nominees indicates a significant victory for the company in the proxy fight.

Implications and Future Outlook

As Disney triumphs over Trian in the proxy battle, the company is expected to maintain its current leadership and strategic direction. The backing of major shareholders like Vanguard and BlackRock underscores confidence in Disney's management and board, solidifying its position amidst shareholder activism and strategic challenges.