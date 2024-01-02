en English
Business

Disney Genie+ Service Sees Record Demand, Sells Out at Multiple Parks

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
Disney Genie+ Service Sees Record Demand, Sells Out at Multiple Parks

As the holiday season reached its crescendo, Disney’s Genie+ Service witnessed an unparalleled surge in demand, resulting in sellouts at various Disney parks. The Magic Kingdom’s Genie+ option sold out on January 2, 2024, marking its first unavailability since December 20, 2023. Earlier in the day, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and the multi-park Genie+ options also reached full capacity, leaving visitors with limited options.

Disney Parks Experience High Demand

Disney parks across the globe were bursting at the seams during the holiday season, with regular park tickets and reservations being sold out at Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Notably, Magic Kingdom reservations were not even available for Annual Passholders. The unprecedented demand for Disney’s Genie+ skip-the-line service resulted in a sellout at both parks.

Genie+ Pricing & Availability

The cost for Genie+ varied among the parks. Disney’s Hollywood Studios Genie+ option was priced at $26, while Magic Kingdom and the multi-park option were priced at $29. However, EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom still had Genie+ available at lower prices of $21 and $18 respectively. Despite the high crowds, Genie+ prices have significantly dropped compared to the peak holiday pricing, potentially leading to a higher demand.

Record Sellouts During Holiday Season

The holiday period saw Disney’s Hollywood Studios sell out its Genie+ service on December 27, with subsequent sellouts occurring during the peak holiday season. Disney’s Animal Kingdom experienced its first Genie+ sellout on December 28, and the multi-park option sold out for the first time on December 30. Interestingly, Magic Kingdom, which usually sells out first, remained available throughout the past ten days of the holiday season, potentially due to its higher pricing, equivalent to the multi-park option.

Disney’s Genie+ service, which offers an option to skip long lines at select attractions, has undoubtedly become a game-changer in enhancing the visitor experience at Disney parks worldwide. As the dust of the holiday rush settles and the parks prepare for the new year, it will be interesting to see how the pricing and availability of the Genie+ service evolve.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

