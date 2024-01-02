Disney Commences 2024 by Discontinuing Channels on OSN, Signaling Further Shift to Streaming

Disney has kickstarted 2024 with a strategic decision that’s set to change the landscape of entertainment consumption in the Middle East. Disney Channel, Disney Jr, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, and several Star channels have been discontinued on OSN, a leading entertainment network in the region. This move, effective from New Year’s Day, is a clear indication of Disney’s ongoing transition from traditional linear television to streaming services. The company’s pivot towards digital platforms is a trend that’s been observed in other regions such as the UK and Australia, where Disney has closed its channels and redirected viewers to its streaming service, Disney+.

Cartoon Network Replaces Disney Channel on OSN

The void left by the Disney Channel on the OSN platform has been filled by Cartoon Network. This switch is part of a broader reconfiguration of OSN’s channel lineup, aimed at catering to shifting viewer preferences and evolving entertainment needs. Disney’s strategic shift was further underscored when Disney+ originals were offered on OSN before Disney+’s official launch in the Middle East in June 2022.

Declining Disney Channel Viewership and The Rise of Disney+

Disney CEO, Bob Iger, has openly acknowledged the declining significance of linear television to Disney’s core business. The steady drop in Disney Channel viewership in the US over the past decade attests to this. Amid these changes, Disney is renegotiating carriage deals and is anticipated to withdraw more channels from traditional cable platforms like Spectrum. In their place, Disney is likely to favor Disney+ bundle deals with internet packages.

Disney’s Move to Bolster Disney+ Subscriptions

With less original programming being broadcast on the Disney Channel in the Middle East and new shows like Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur being exclusive to Disney+, the company is strategically positioned to strengthen Disney+ subscriptions globally as it retreats from linear television.