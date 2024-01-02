en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Disney Commences 2024 by Discontinuing Channels on OSN, Signaling Further Shift to Streaming

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
Disney Commences 2024 by Discontinuing Channels on OSN, Signaling Further Shift to Streaming

Disney has kickstarted 2024 with a strategic decision that’s set to change the landscape of entertainment consumption in the Middle East. Disney Channel, Disney Jr, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, and several Star channels have been discontinued on OSN, a leading entertainment network in the region. This move, effective from New Year’s Day, is a clear indication of Disney’s ongoing transition from traditional linear television to streaming services. The company’s pivot towards digital platforms is a trend that’s been observed in other regions such as the UK and Australia, where Disney has closed its channels and redirected viewers to its streaming service, Disney+.

Cartoon Network Replaces Disney Channel on OSN

The void left by the Disney Channel on the OSN platform has been filled by Cartoon Network. This switch is part of a broader reconfiguration of OSN’s channel lineup, aimed at catering to shifting viewer preferences and evolving entertainment needs. Disney’s strategic shift was further underscored when Disney+ originals were offered on OSN before Disney+’s official launch in the Middle East in June 2022.

Declining Disney Channel Viewership and The Rise of Disney+

Disney CEO, Bob Iger, has openly acknowledged the declining significance of linear television to Disney’s core business. The steady drop in Disney Channel viewership in the US over the past decade attests to this. Amid these changes, Disney is renegotiating carriage deals and is anticipated to withdraw more channels from traditional cable platforms like Spectrum. In their place, Disney is likely to favor Disney+ bundle deals with internet packages.

Disney’s Move to Bolster Disney+ Subscriptions

With less original programming being broadcast on the Disney Channel in the Middle East and new shows like Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur being exclusive to Disney+, the company is strategically positioned to strengthen Disney+ subscriptions globally as it retreats from linear television.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Albemarle Corp.: An Overview of Financial Performance and Market Presence

By BNN Correspondents

CDB Aviation to Lease Airbus A330-300 Aircraft to Thai Airways Amid Growing Travel Demand

By Justice Nwafor

Amplix Acquires Go2 Communications, Marking a Strategic Shift in Technology Advisory Services

By Nitish Verma

Avanos Medical's Conference Presentation to be Webcast

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Vuzix Corporation's Stock Sees a Dip Amidst High Volatility and Losses ...
@Business · 2 mins
Vuzix Corporation's Stock Sees a Dip Amidst High Volatility and Losses ...
heart comment 0
Tinder Capitalizes on ‘Dating Sunday’ with its Global Campaign

By BNN Correspondents

Tinder Capitalizes on 'Dating Sunday' with its Global Campaign
ELLAKTOR S.A. Conducts Share Buyback Program, Repurchases Own Shares

By Safak Costu

ELLAKTOR S.A. Conducts Share Buyback Program, Repurchases Own Shares
LTIMindtree’s Journey: An Exclusive Interview with Sudhir Chaturvedi

By Dil Bar Irshad

LTIMindtree's Journey: An Exclusive Interview with Sudhir Chaturvedi
Walgreens Boots Alliance Braces for Earnings Release Amid a Volatile Stock

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Walgreens Boots Alliance Braces for Earnings Release Amid a Volatile Stock
Latest Headlines
World News
Bill Belichick Discusses His Future and Focus: A Rare Insight
1 min
Bill Belichick Discusses His Future and Focus: A Rare Insight
High School Wrestling: Vote for National Lower Weight Wrestler of the Week
1 min
High School Wrestling: Vote for National Lower Weight Wrestler of the Week
Pascal Siakam Leads Raptors to Victory, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley Make Successful Debut
2 mins
Pascal Siakam Leads Raptors to Victory, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley Make Successful Debut
Kenny Pickett's Absence: Health Concerns, Not a Refusal to be Backup
2 mins
Kenny Pickett's Absence: Health Concerns, Not a Refusal to be Backup
Groundbreaking Study Sheds Light on Growth Hormone's Role in Neuropsychiatric Disorders
2 mins
Groundbreaking Study Sheds Light on Growth Hormone's Role in Neuropsychiatric Disorders
Perception of Time: A New Factor in Physical Healing, Suggests Harvard Research
3 mins
Perception of Time: A New Factor in Physical Healing, Suggests Harvard Research
Roberto Firmino: Struggling in the Middle East and Sparking Transfer Rumours
4 mins
Roberto Firmino: Struggling in the Middle East and Sparking Transfer Rumours
India's Cricket Team in Cape Town: A Test of Redemption and Resilience
5 mins
India's Cricket Team in Cape Town: A Test of Redemption and Resilience
Ken Block Debunks Trump's Voter Fraud Claims: No Evidence Found
6 mins
Ken Block Debunks Trump's Voter Fraud Claims: No Evidence Found
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
39 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
48 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
3 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
9 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
9 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
10 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app