Disney and TSG Entertainment Settle Breach of Contract Lawsuit

In a significant development, entertainment giant Disney and TSG Entertainment Finance have found common ground in a contentious lawsuit filed by TSG last August. The financier, having invested a hefty $3.3 billion in over 140 films with Fox, had accused Disney of breach of contract and underhanded self-dealing.

Advertisment

Unraveling the Controversy

The dispute hinged on the allegations of Disney employing deceptive accounting practices to sidestep paying TSG its due share of revenue as per their mutual agreement. Noteworthy films such as 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and 'The Shape of Water' fell under this contentious umbrella. TSG had pointed fingers at Disney for showing favoritism to its own platforms like FX, Hulu, and Disney+, leading to a significant dip in TSG's revenue.

The bone of contention was the truncated theatrical windows and the simultaneous release of films on Disney+, a strategic move that allegedly crippled TSG's liquidity and obstructed its ability to invest in future films. Instances like the underpriced deal for 'The Shape of Water' with FX, which saw a slash of nearly $4 million off the agreed price, were cited in the lawsuit.

Advertisment

A Ripple Effect in the Industry

The issue of shortened theatrical windows and self-dealing by Disney had also stirred up a storm among other industry players. Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit over the hybrid release of 'Black Widow' stood as a testament to the simmering discontent.

The exact terms of the settlement between Disney and TSG remain shrouded in secrecy. However, a Disney spokesperson confirmed that the matter had been successfully resolved, marking the end of a chapter that had cast long shadows over the industry.