DISH Hopper 3 DVR Introduces Free Ad-Supported Streaming

In a significant development that continues to shape the landscape of digital entertainment, DISH's Hopper 3 has added a noteworthy new feature to its arsenal: free, ad-supported video streaming directly from the device. This digital video recorder, an integral component for DISH satellite TV subscribers, now offers three distinct FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channels - Bonus View Western, Bonus View Classics, and Bonus View The Movies.

The Rise of Ad-Supported Streaming

The advent of free streaming content, buoyed by advertising, has marked a revolution in the industry in 2023. Tech giants and entertainment providers alike, including the likes of Roku and Samsung, have embraced this format, paving the way for a new, burgeoning revenue stream. By marrying access to content with advertising, they have managed to generate income while providing free entertainment to their user base.

No Comment from DISH

Yet, amid this significant stride, the details surrounding the launch date of these channels and any future plans for streaming content on the Hopper DVR remain shrouded in mystery. DISH is yet to provide a spokesperson for comment on this development, leaving the industry and consumers waiting with bated breath. It remains to be seen how this move will evolve and what it portends for the future of ad-supported streaming content.

