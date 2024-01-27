Discussing Money in Relationships: A Path to Personal Growth

Discussing money within relationships is key to personal growth and long-term benefits, according to financial psychologist Bradley Klontz, a member of CNBC's Financial Advisor Council and managing principal of YMW Advisors. Klontz urges couples to navigate through their financial biases and behaviors, viewing these conversations as reflective mirrors. In a recent survey, it was revealed that almost two-thirds of couples identify as 'financially incompatible' with their partners, leading to avoidance of money talks or committing what is termed as 'financial infidelity' by concealing purchases.

Money Talks: A Mirror to Financial Behaviors

Bradley Klontz, a certified financial planner, emphasizes the importance of open financial dialogue in relationships. He states that these conversations can act as mirrors, reflecting individuals' financial behaviors and biases. The reluctance to discuss money, Klontz notes, extends beyond romantic relationships, trickling into friendships, family dynamics, and even workplace environments. However, research supports that relationships tend to be financially advantageous, and discussions about money can act as an educational tool.

Workplace Transparency and Financial Compatibility

There is a growing call for pay transparency in workplaces, indicating a shift in attitudes towards financial discussions. In contrast, a substantial number of couples feel 'financially incompatible.' This incompatibility can lead to issues such as avoiding money discussions or committing 'financial infidelity.' Klontz suggests that these issues can be mitigated through open and honest conversations about money, fostering financial compatibility and growth.

Addressing the Stigma and Financial Shame

The reluctance to discuss money is often rooted in stress and anxiety, sometimes originating from childhood experiences or inherited anxieties from observing parental conflicts over finances. Klontz points out that financial shame can exacerbate financial problems, and avoidance can make individuals feel isolated in their struggles. The CNBC Your Money Financial Confidence Survey highlighted that 7 out of 10 Americans feel stressed about money, which underscores that those struggling are not alone. Therefore, destigmatizing money conversations and recognizing the role of relationships in improving financial futures is critical.