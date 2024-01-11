Discussing EAC Business Forum Opportunities at NAM and G77 Summits

On the influential NextBigTalk show, host CanaryMugume convened a timely discussion with guests John Walugembe and Francis Kisirinya, focusing on the extensive opportunities offered by the East African Community (EAC) Business Forum at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and Group of 77 (G77) Summits. The discourse aimed to illuminate the potential rewards and strategic gains for businesses within the EAC partaking in these international platforms.

Opportunities for EAC at Global Summits

These summits offer a unique opportunity for EAC member countries to engage with a more extensive international community, nurturing economic partnerships, attracting investment, and advocating for the region's interests on a global stage. The EAC Business Forum is particularly noteworthy as it provides a dedicated space for business leaders and policymakers from East Africa to network, share insights, and explore avenues for intra-regional and international trade.

Broader Implications of EAC Participation

Beyond the immediate context, the conversation also likely addressed the wider ramifications of such participation for economic growth, regional integration, and the enhancement of the EAC's visibility and influence in global economic affairs. The World Bank's latest Global Economic Prospects report indicates that increasing investment is expected to drive growth in Kenya and Uganda, partly due to improved business confidence.

Significant Role of the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA)

The UIA has organized the East Africa Investment Forum & Trade Exhibition on the sidelines of the Non Aligned Movement (NAM) Conference, attracting over 650 local, regional, and international companies and businesses. The forum's objective is to create opportunities in trade, tourism, investment, and technology transfer, focusing on promoting investment opportunities in priority sectors. The UIA has set an ambitious plan to sign deals worth $100 million with potential investors, further underscoring the importance of these summits as platforms for economic growth and integration.