Discuss: Leading a New Era in Market Research with Generative AI

In the dynamic realm of qualitative research, Discuss has emerged as a frontrunner, reporting an unprecedented 50% surge in usage in 2023. This platform, specializing in video-based customer insights, has become a preferred choice for industry titans such as Foot Locker, 3M, Diageo, and MilliporeSigman.

Generative AI: The Game Changer

Discuss's integrative approach to generative AI-based tools, collectively known as Genie, has revolutionized the research process. These tools expedite the generation of summary reports and the extraction of pertinent quotes, thereby streamlining the research procedure.

Adam Mertz, the SVP of Product & Marketing at Discuss, underscored the transformative impact of generative AI on market research. "It's been a game changer," he asserted, emphasizing the benefits it has brought to both Discuss and its clients.

A Triumph of Accolades

Discuss's exceptional performance has not gone unnoticed. The platform has garnered numerous industry accolades, including a Strong Performer designation in the Q2 2023 Experience Research Platforms Report. It has also consistently held leadership positions in G2 Grid Reports for User Research Software and Consumer Video Feedback.

In addition, Discuss received an award in the Analytics and Business Intelligence category of the APPEALIE SaaS Awards for the second consecutive year, further cementing its reputation as a leader in the field.

A New Era of Market Research

As we move further into 2024, the potential of generative AI in market research continues to unfold. Discuss's success story serves as a testament to the power of harnessing AI technologies to drive efficiency and effectiveness in research processes.

The increasing adoption of such platforms signifies a shift in the market research landscape, where qualitative insights can be gleaned swiftly and accurately, providing businesses with a competitive edge in understanding their customers better.

In conclusion, Discuss's record growth and the transformative impact of its generative AI tools herald a new era in market research. As more companies recognize the value of qualitative video-based insights, platforms like Discuss are poised to redefine the industry's future.