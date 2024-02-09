Diligent's Expansion: From Secure Communications to Comprehensive Governance Solutions

Brian Stafford, the President and CEO of Diligent, recently shared insights on the company's trajectory and services during an interview on the American Society of Military Comptrollers' Business of Defense podcast. Incepted to provide secure communication systems for sensitive financial information exchanged between corporations and board members, Diligent has since grown to encompass governance, risk management, audit, compliance, and data analytics, addressing unique risks such as cybersecurity and climate risk.

The Evolution of Diligent: From Secure Communications to Holistic Governance

With a rich history in working with banks within regulated environments, Diligent tailored its SaaS platform to meet the stringent security requirements of the government sector. The company has secured certifications like FedRAMP moderate and Impact Level 5 for Defense, enabling it to serve a diverse range of clients with distinct needs.

Stafford emphasized the significance of managing artificial intelligence projects and understanding their associated risks and opportunities in today's rapidly evolving landscape. Moreover, Diligent has invested in environmental and social governance (ESG) by developing carbon accounting software, helping organizations track and manage their carbon emissions.

Navigating the Risks and Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

As AI continues to reshape industries and redefine the boundaries of traditional roles, Stafford stressed the importance of understanding both the risks and opportunities presented by this transformative technology. By providing organizations with the tools to manage AI projects effectively, Diligent aims to empower decision-makers and foster more strategic partnerships.

Investing in ESG: Carbon Accounting Software and Transparency

Recognizing the growing demand for transparency in sustainability commitments, Diligent has developed carbon accounting software to help organizations monitor and manage their carbon footprint. Stafford believes that providing data and transparency will not only guide better decision-making but also strengthen partnerships between corporate clients and federal agencies.

In a world where virtual and hybrid work environments have become the norm, Diligent's SaaS platform offers solutions to manage diverse risks in a post-pandemic landscape. By staying ahead of the news and trends impacting governance, risk, compliance, and audit management, Diligent continues to provide invaluable resources and insights for leaders, organizations, and the public sector.

As the company steadfastly navigates the complexities of GRC, it remains committed to fostering better decision-making and partnerships through data and transparency. In an era marked by rapid change and heightened risks, Diligent stands as a beacon of resilience and innovation, guiding organizations towards a more secure and sustainable future.