Digital Retail Africa 2024: Exploring the Future of Retail Technology

The 6th Annual Digital Retail Africa 2024 conference, a pinnacle event for retail and technological innovation in Africa, is slated to unite hundreds of local and international leaders, service providers, and experts within the retail sector. Scheduled for January 31, 2024, at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, Johannesburg, the event promises to offer a platform for knowledge-sharing, networking, and discussion on the future of e-commerce and technology in retail.

Embracing Digital Transformation

Amid the projected rise in the African e-commerce market by 2028, the conference emphasizes the increasing importance of digital transformation in the retail sector. It aims to provide attendees with insights into the emerging technology trends poised to revolutionize retail, and blueprints for leveraging technology to enhance profitability, improve service delivery, and create unique shopping experiences.

With over 20 presentations, the conference will delve into the latest e-commerce platforms, user experience personalization, artificial intelligence, big data, data analytics, omni-channel retail, and cybersecurity strategies. These topics underline the event's commitment to addressing the intersection of retail and technology, and the effect of this synthesis on improving retail performance and enhancing customer experiences.

The conference will also feature Circana, a leading advisor in consumer behaviour. With a history in analyzing consumer behavior and partnerships with major market information companies, Circana offers insights into retail industry spending trends and omnichannel dynamics.