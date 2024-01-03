Digital Platforms to Report Earnings: New Global Tax Agreement

Apps like eBay and Airbnb will start reporting earnings to tax authorities, following a new global agreement aimed at countering tax evasion and ensuring fair taxation. The 38 members of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) have endorsed the new arrangement, which includes countries like the US, UK, and many European nations, among others. These rules mandate digital platforms to routinely report income earned by sellers through their sites, encompassing both goods and services. The UK has already put these rules into effect, with a deadline of 1st January 2024 for apps to commence data gathering.

The Tax Implications of Various Investment Options

The new rules come amidst an environment where taxpayers are increasingly seeking information on how to minimize taxes and maximize investments. The web page provides insights into the tax implications of different investment options, such as capital gains, net investment income tax, and taxable interest. It also elucidates the tax benefits of a 401(k) plan, underscoring that contributions are not taxed until withdrawal, potentially at a lower tax rate during retirement.

NFTs and Their Taxation

The IRS, in a recent declaration, announced its intention to tax certain Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) as collectibles, similar to art or gems, using a look-through analysis. NFTs, which differ from crypto tokens in several ways, have corresponding tax consequences. Professional creators who mint NFTs may find themselves subject to self-employment tax. The IRS guidance provides examples of when an NFT might be regarded as a collectible and when it might not, stating that any crypto-to-crypto transaction is a taxable event.

Changes to Third Party Settlement Organizations Reporting

The IRS has postponed the requirement for a third party settlement organization (TPSO) to issue a Form 1099-K to anyone who has received more than $600 from the TPSO in third-party payment network transactions. The change, initially set to become effective for tax years ending after January 1, 2022, has been delayed due to concerns that individuals may be unprepared for the receipt of Form 1099-Ks and fail to properly account for the underlying transactions.

Freelancer and Business Owner Earnings Reporting

Beginning in 2024, the IRS will mandate third-party payment apps to report freelancer and business owner earnings over $5,000 to the IRS, a significant jump from the previous threshold of $600. The IRS hopes that this new threshold will reduce inaccuracies and provide more time to collaborate with payment apps. Personal transactions involving gifts, favors, or reimbursements are not deemed taxable, and selling personal items for less than the purchase price won’t impact taxes. However, if one has a side hustle where items are bought and resold for a profit, earnings over $5,000 will be considered taxable and reported to the IRS in 2024.