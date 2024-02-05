Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Tops mThink CPA Networks List Again

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS), a leading provider of technology-driven digital performance advertising solutions has achieved a significant accomplishment. The company has been recognized as the top CPA Network for Affiliates & Publishers for the second consecutive year, according to the mThink 'Top CPA Networks for Affiliates & Publishers List' for 2024. DMS has also successfully secured the No. 2 spot on mThink's 'Top CPA Networks List' for an impressive 11th consecutive year and maintained the same position on the 'Top CPA Networks for Advertisers & Merchants List' 2024.

Continuing a Legacy of Excellence

The recognition followed a comprehensive assessment by experts in the performance marketing industry, acknowledging DMS for its superior advertising solutions. Furthermore, ClickDealer, a company DMS acquired in March 2023, also earned notable rankings on the mThink list.

Amber Paul, EVP Of Brand Direct Distribution for DMS, expressed gratitude for the recognition and attributed the success to the trust of their advertising and media publishing partners. Joe Marinucci, CEO of DMS, emphasized the company's commitment to excellence and innovation. He also highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships and the unwavering dedication of the DMS team.