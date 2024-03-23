Digital Commerce Startup Tappi Partners with MTN to Expand into Ivory Coast Market

Digital commerce startup, Tappi, spearheaded by founders Kenfield Griffith and Louis Majanja, has forged a strategic partnership with MTN to venture into the Ivory Coast market. Launched in 2022, Tappi aims to empower small businesses by offering affordable online promotion solutions starting at $8 per month. With a user-friendly platform, Tappi has garnered over 150,000 customers across Kenya and Nigeria, facilitating seamless optimization of online presence through Facebook and Google ads alongside the creation of simple websites in under two minutes.

Advertisment

Market Potential in Ivory Coast

Founder Kenfield Griffith highlights the significant potential of the Ivorian market, characterized by robust GDP growth and a burgeoning consumer base. With a GDP growth rate of 6.94%, Ivory Coast presents an opportune environment for empowering Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) eager to digitize and expand their customer reach. Tappi's expansion into this region strategically positions the startup to tap into Francophone Africa's vast consumer market, estimated at 150 million, setting the stage for future growth and opportunities across the region.

Strategic Partnership with MTN

Advertisment

MTN, a leading telecommunications provider in Ivory Coast with a user base exceeding 15 million, emerges as a pivotal partner for Tappi's expansion endeavors. Through this partnership, MSMEs in Ivory Coast gain access to Tappi's enterprise-grade digital tools seamlessly integrated with MTN's data bundles. Griffith emphasizes the synergy between Tappi and MTN, underscoring their shared commitment to digitizing MSMEs across Africa. The partnership leverages MTN's extensive reach, scale, and infrastructure to facilitate technology adoption among businesses poised for growth.

Investor Confidence and Growth Prospects

Tappi's recent success in securing $1.5 million in pre-seed funding reflects investor confidence in the startup's trajectory and potential. Leading the funding round are Mercy Corps Ventures and Chui Ventures, recognizing Tappi's impressive month-on-month growth of 19% and its pivotal role in digitizing African MSMEs. Noteworthy participation from angel investors affiliated with Google and Salesforce underscores the growing recognition of the imperative for African businesses to embrace digital transformation. As Africa's digital landscape expands, startups like Tappi are poised to witness increased subscriptions, bridging the gap between businesses and their online customers.