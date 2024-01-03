en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Digital Advertising Veteran Patrick Dolan Joins Collective Audience’s Advisor Collective

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:56 am EST
Digital Advertising Veteran Patrick Dolan Joins Collective Audience’s Advisor Collective

In a significant move, Collective Audience, Inc., a leading player in audience-based performance advertising and media, announced the addition of Patrick Dolan to its Advisor Collective. With more than two and a half decades of experience in digital advertising, Dolan’s addition to the advisory board is a pivotal development for the AdTech, MarTech, and digital media industries.

Dolan’s Path to Collective Audience

Dolan’s illustrious career in digital advertising is marked by his significant contribution at the IAB Tech Lab. His innovative approach and mastery in addressing key industry challenges make him a valuable asset to Collective Audience’s strategic advisory community. CEO Peter Bordes emphasized Dolan’s proficiency in handling industry intricacies, such as the transition away from cookies and the ethical use of audience data.

Addressing Crucial Industry Challenges

Dolan’s appointment comes at a time when the digital advertising industry is at a crossroads. Issues like digital ad space fragmentation, the need for greater transparency, and the accessibility of audience data, pose significant challenges for the industry. The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) report suggests that brands and agencies are seeking more control and clarity over the digital media ecosystem.

Guiding the Industry Transformation

As the industry faces these transformations, Dolan and the Advisor Collective are set to provide thought leadership and guidance. Their mission is to drive innovation within the AdTech, MarTech, and digital media industries. Dolan’s appointment is seen as a crucial step towards tackling these industry hurdles, with Collective Audience aiming to eliminate inefficiencies in the digital ad buying and selling process.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Day & Zimmermann Lands a $985 Million Contract with Tennessee Valley Authority

By Rafia Tasleem

Cardiff Lexington Appoints New CFO, Matthew Shafer, to Drive Strategic Growth

By Shivani Chauhan

Articul8: Intel's New Independent Company Spearheading GenAI Adoption

By Hadeel Hashem

Loob Holding's Tealive Plans Expansion into Three New Countries

By BNN Correspondents

Labrador Marine Inc. Breaks Freight Record Amid Climate Change Effects ...
@Business · 2 mins
Labrador Marine Inc. Breaks Freight Record Amid Climate Change Effects ...
heart comment 0
Pierre City Utilities Weighs Addition of Power Generation Capabilities Amid Rising Consumption

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Pierre City Utilities Weighs Addition of Power Generation Capabilities Amid Rising Consumption
B. Riley Financial Inc’s Share Price Sees Notable Increase Amid Mixed Profitability Indicators

By Momen Zellmi

B. Riley Financial Inc's Share Price Sees Notable Increase Amid Mixed Profitability Indicators
Legend Biotech Inks Exclusive License Agreement with Novartis, Secures $100M Upfront Payment

By BNN Correspondents

Legend Biotech Inks Exclusive License Agreement with Novartis, Secures $100M Upfront Payment
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. Achieves Australian GMP Certification: A Milestone for Medicinal Cannabis

By Geeta Pillai

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. Achieves Australian GMP Certification: A Milestone for Medicinal Cannabis
Latest Headlines
World News
Striking Journalists in Turkey Face Legal Pressure from Former Employer Sputnik
28 seconds
Striking Journalists in Turkey Face Legal Pressure from Former Employer Sputnik
Modi Criticizes INDIA Bloc and INDI Alliance, Highlights Women Empowerment Initiatives
50 seconds
Modi Criticizes INDIA Bloc and INDI Alliance, Highlights Women Empowerment Initiatives
PainReform's PRF-110 Outperforms Competitors in Postoperative Pain Relief Test
56 seconds
PainReform's PRF-110 Outperforms Competitors in Postoperative Pain Relief Test
Trump Appeals Ballot Exclusion in Maine and Colorado
1 min
Trump Appeals Ballot Exclusion in Maine and Colorado
Cinesteam: Cemag Care's Innovative Solution for Malodorous Wounds
1 min
Cinesteam: Cemag Care's Innovative Solution for Malodorous Wounds
Impeachment Proceedings Initiated Against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas
1 min
Impeachment Proceedings Initiated Against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas
Alabama State Rep. Advances Bill to Train Firefighters on Special Sensory Needs
1 min
Alabama State Rep. Advances Bill to Train Firefighters on Special Sensory Needs
Vancouver Canucks Triumph Over Ottawa Senators in 6-3 Victory
2 mins
Vancouver Canucks Triumph Over Ottawa Senators in 6-3 Victory
Slovakia's President Vetoes Controversial Competence Act
2 mins
Slovakia's President Vetoes Controversial Competence Act
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app