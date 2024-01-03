Digital Advertising Veteran Patrick Dolan Joins Collective Audience’s Advisor Collective

In a significant move, Collective Audience, Inc., a leading player in audience-based performance advertising and media, announced the addition of Patrick Dolan to its Advisor Collective. With more than two and a half decades of experience in digital advertising, Dolan’s addition to the advisory board is a pivotal development for the AdTech, MarTech, and digital media industries.

Dolan’s Path to Collective Audience

Dolan’s illustrious career in digital advertising is marked by his significant contribution at the IAB Tech Lab. His innovative approach and mastery in addressing key industry challenges make him a valuable asset to Collective Audience’s strategic advisory community. CEO Peter Bordes emphasized Dolan’s proficiency in handling industry intricacies, such as the transition away from cookies and the ethical use of audience data.

Addressing Crucial Industry Challenges

Dolan’s appointment comes at a time when the digital advertising industry is at a crossroads. Issues like digital ad space fragmentation, the need for greater transparency, and the accessibility of audience data, pose significant challenges for the industry. The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) report suggests that brands and agencies are seeking more control and clarity over the digital media ecosystem.

Guiding the Industry Transformation

As the industry faces these transformations, Dolan and the Advisor Collective are set to provide thought leadership and guidance. Their mission is to drive innovation within the AdTech, MarTech, and digital media industries. Dolan’s appointment is seen as a crucial step towards tackling these industry hurdles, with Collective Audience aiming to eliminate inefficiencies in the digital ad buying and selling process.