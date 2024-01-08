en English
Business

Digital Advertising Braces for the End of Third-Party Cookies

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:10 am EST
Digital Advertising Braces for the End of Third-Party Cookies

In a significant turn of events, the digital advertising industry is bracing for the impending demise of third-party cookies. This is a shift long anticipated due to mounting privacy concerns and regulatory pressures. Google, a dominant player in the online advertising ecosystem, has sounded the death knell for cookies, sparking a variety of responses from industry leaders.

Google’s Phase-Out: A Wake-Up Call for Advertisers

Google has initiated limiting third-party cookies for some users of its Chrome web browser as part of its plan to phase out these files over privacy issues. The full removal necessitates approval from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority. Chrome is now defaulting to restrict third-party cookies for one percent of users, with plans to extend this to all users by Q3 2024. Google is also developing an alternative called Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) that emphasizes audience segments rather than individual users.

Industry Reactions: Concern and Adaptation

Jochen Schlosser of Adform expresses apprehension that Google’s Privacy Sandbox may not fully meet programmatic advertising needs. Steve Bagdasarian of ComScore suggests that a cookie-less future could encourage more comprehensive marketing strategies. Sean Adams of Brand Metrics points out that alternatives to cookies, such as first-party data, have been under development for a while. Piero Pavone of Preciso asserts that a considerable part of the market is ready for the transition, exploring server-to-server tracking as an alternative.

Exploring Cookie-free Alternatives

Simon Reed of Multilocal emphasizes that cookie-free environments are not new and valuable lessons can be drawn from them. Pete Wallace of GumGum champions privacy-forward methods like contextual targeting. Suzanna Chaplin of esbconnect spotlights the potential of email as a first-party data tool that respects privacy and consent. The industry is thus moving towards a post-cookie era, exploring new strategies and technologies to ensure effective advertising while safeguarding user privacy.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

