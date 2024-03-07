DigiKey's Janette Esala Honored in Top 25 Women in Business by Prairie Business Magazine

DigiKey, leading global commerce distributor, celebrates Janette Esala's recognition in the Top 25 Women in Business by Prairie Business magazine, marking a significant achievement for women in the electronics and digital marketing fields. Esala's journey from an entry-level position to senior director of performance marketing exemplifies her dedication and impact on DigiKey's global success.

Trailblazing Leadership

With over 25 years at DigiKey, Janette Esala has played a pivotal role in the company's digital marketing strategies, driving growth in complex digital markets. Her leadership in managing a global team, overseeing 45 websites in 21 languages, and her involvement in community and professional organizations like the Women in Electronics, highlight her unparalleled commitment and influential presence in the industry.

Community and Mentorship

Esala's work extends beyond her professional achievements, as she actively engages in community service and mentorship, notably with the Thief River Falls Amateur Hockey Association and her church. Her role as a mentor for women in the electronics field through the Women in Electronics organization underlines her dedication to fostering growth and leadership among women in STEM.

Recognition and Impact

The acknowledgment by Prairie Business magazine not only celebrates Esala's individual accomplishments but also underscores the importance of female leadership in the tech industry. This recognition reflects a broader movement towards gender diversity and inclusion in leadership roles, aligning with global initiatives to promote women in STEM and leadership positions.

Janette Esala's story is a testament to the power of dedication, leadership, and mentorship. Her achievements and recognition serve as an inspiration for aspiring women leaders in STEM, advocating for a more inclusive and diverse industry landscape.