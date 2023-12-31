en English
Business

Diamonds for All: Walmart Dives into Affordable Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry

By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:35 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:01 am EST
Diamonds for All: Walmart Dives into Affordable Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry

Walmart, the titan of global retail, is stretching its horizons into affordable jewelry, specifically focusing on lab-grown diamond jewelry. As the world grapples with inflation, Walmart seems to have identified an opportunity to draw new and higher-income shoppers with more competitively priced groceries and now, jewelry. At the forefront of their strategy is a 1.5-carat lab-grown diamond engagement ring offering a retail price of $698. This is a stark contrast to the average retail price of $6,000 for a mined diamond of the same size. The strategic move comes in the wake of surging global sales for lab-grown diamonds, which soared to nearly $12 billion in 2022, a significant leap from less than $1 billion in 2016.

(Read Also: Vinyl Revival: The Resurgence of a Fading Industry)

Walmart and the Affordable Jewelry Revolution

The retail giant’s pivot towards affordable jewelry is not an isolated initiative. Signet Jewelers’ owned chain, Jared, is also stepping into the market with new affordable options such as a 24-karat gold ingot charm that can be personalized. Jewelry remains a popular gift, particularly during the holiday season and through Valentine’s Day, with engagement ring purchases peaking during this period.

Adapting to Post-Pandemic Consumer Behavior

However, the jewelry industry faces headwinds due to evolving consumer spending habits in the post-pandemic era and a slowed dating scene owing to social distancing norms. While fine jewelry sales are projected to register marginal growth, costume jewelry is likely to experience a decline. Walmart’s introduction of lab-grown diamonds and other affordable jewelry pieces is a clear response to the shifting consumer demand for value in the luxury goods market.

(Read Also: Walmart Expands Fine Jewelry Offering with Affordable Lab-Grown Diamonds)

The Potential Impact on the Jewelry Market

Walmart’s expanded array of lab-grown diamond jewelry at accessible price points serves as a significant market disruptor. With global sales for lab-grown diamonds marking a 38% year-over-year increase, other companies, including Signet Jewelers’ Jared, are likely to follow suit. As the total jewelry sales in the U.S. are projected to reach $73.8 billion in 2023, a nearly 4% growth compared to pre-pandemic levels, one can anticipate an intensified focus on affordable jewelry offerings in the near future.

Business Fashion
Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

