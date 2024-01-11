en English
Botswana

Diamond Industry to Face Continued Challenges in 2024; Mining Sector Sees Growth with Diversification Efforts

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:57 pm EST
Diamond Industry to Face Continued Challenges in 2024; Mining Sector Sees Growth with Diversification Efforts

As 2024 unfolds, the diamond industry braces for another challenging year, echoing the difficulties experienced in the previous year. Economists predict that the subdued conditions that have plagued this industry will persist until at least the end of the first half of the year. Despite these hurdles, there is a silver lining on the horizon for the broader mining sector, with substantial growth predicted. This optimism stems from the government’s concerted efforts to diversify the economy, thereby reducing its reliance on the diamond industry.

Shifting Sands: Diversification in the Mining Sector

Highlighting the government’s shift towards a more diversified mining portfolio, Naledi Madala, an economist at Absa Bank Botswana, emphasized the development of coal and copper projects as a crucial part of this strategy. The goal is not to abandon the diamond industry but to create a more resilient and diverse economy that is not solely dependent on one sector.

Extending Lifelines: Diamond Mines’ Aspiration for Longevity

In the midst of these transitions, three diamond mining companies have unveiled plans to extend the lives of their prime assets for at least the next 15 years. This strategy includes detailed plans for transitioning mines from open pit to underground operations, a move that could potentially extend the life of the mines through 2050. This longevity is not only about sustaining the industry but also about preserving employment and fostering new financial arrangements.

Challenges and Growth Opportunities in 2024

While the diamond industry is set to face continued challenges in 2024, the broader mining sector is on the cusp of significant growth. The government’s efforts to diversify the economy, coupled with the diamond mining companies’ plans for longevity, signify a dynamic year ahead. The journey may be fraught with hurdles, but the industry’s resilience and adaptability could pave the way for a brighter future.

Botswana Business
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Botswana

