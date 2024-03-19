Diageo Welcomes Sir John Manzoni as Chair, Succeeding Javier Ferrán in Strategic Board Reshuffle

Diageo, a global leader in beverage alcohol, has officially announced the appointment of Sir John Manzoni as the new Chair of its Board, taking over from Javier Ferrán in February 2025. This strategic move comes as Ferrán steps down after nine accomplished years, leaving a legacy of commercial success and a stronger global position for the company. Manzoni, with a rich background in the UK Civil Service, the energy sector, and the beverage industry, is poised to further Diageo's growth trajectory.

Strategic Appointment for Future Growth

The selection of Sir John Manzoni as the new Chair by Diageo's board was led by Susan Kilsby, the company's senior independent director. Manzoni, who has been part of Diageo's board since 2020, is celebrated for his extensive leadership experience and deep understanding of the global business landscape. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to leverage his unique insights and expertise in steering Diageo towards future growth and development. The company, under the leadership of CEO Debra Crew, anticipates a seamless transition and is excited about the fresh perspectives Manzoni will bring to the table.

Javier Ferrán's Legacy and Vision

Javier Ferrán's tenure as Chair of Diageo's Board is marked by significant achievements, including the enhancement of the company's global standing and a strong emphasis on diversity and inclusion. His leadership has been instrumental in navigating the company through various challenges, leading to substantial commercial growth and success. As Ferrán prepares to retire in February 2025, his strategic advice and counsel are lauded by CEO Debra Crew and the board, acknowledging his considerable contribution to Diageo's current position in the global market.

Looking Ahead: Diageo's Continued Growth

With Sir John Manzoni at the helm as the new Chair, Diageo is set on a path of continued growth and innovation. The company, known for its diverse portfolio of premium brands, is focused on strengthening its market position and exploring new opportunities for expansion. Manzoni's leadership is expected to invigorate Diageo's strategic initiatives, fostering a culture of innovation and driving further success in the competitive global beverage industry.

The appointment of Sir John Manzoni heralds a new era for Diageo, promising a blend of continuity and fresh strategic direction. As the company looks to the future, it remains committed to its values of leadership, diversity, and sustainable growth, poised to build on the strong foundation laid by Javier Ferrán and continue its trajectory of success under the guidance of its new Chair.