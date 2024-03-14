DHL Express Launches First Automatic Shipment Sorting Hub in New Delhi, Boosts Productivity by 30%

Global express services provider DHL Express marked a significant milestone on Thursday with the inauguration of its first automatic shipment sorting hub in New Delhi. This state-of-the-art facility, sprawling over 34,256 square feet, is equipped with advanced sorting machines capable of processing up to 2,000 pieces per hour, promising a remarkable 30% leap in productivity levels. Positioned as a critical move to enhance logistics efficiency, this hub underscores DHL Express's unwavering commitment to bolstering India's competitive edge in the global market.

Advertisment

Strategic Advancements in Logistics

The newly established hub is not just another addition to DHL Express's extensive network but a significant technological leap forward. Featuring 18 sorting chutes, 11 truck docks, and 8 telescopic conveyors, the facility is designed to expedite the processing of inbound shipments. This efficiency gain not only enhances transit times for customers but also represents a landmark achievement as the first automatic sort machine deployed for any international express processing in India. RS Subramanian, Senior Vice President for South Asia at DHL Express, emphasized the hub's role in fulfilling the company's vision of creating premier logistics infrastructure to thrive in the global economy.

Continued Investment in India's Growth

Advertisment

DHL Express's investment in the New Delhi sorting hub is part of a broader strategy to support and stimulate India's burgeoning export trade. This initiative follows the establishment of India's first-ever air-side express facility and the expansion of air-side operations with a new export express terminal in 2017 to enhance EXIM capacity. The strategic location of the Delhi Gateway, connecting North, East, and parts of Western India to over 220 countries, plays a pivotal role in facilitating international trade. Jonn Pearson, CEO at DHL Express, highlighted the consistent growth seen across various industry segments in India, from global multinationals to SMEs, as a key driver for the company's ongoing investments in the country.

Future Prospects and Global Connectivity

With the inauguration of the automatic shipment sorting hub, DHL Express's total Delhi Gateway capacity has increased nearly sixfold since its inception two decades ago. This expansion not only underscores DHL's commitment to India as a market ripe with potential but also enhances its capability to connect Indian businesses with over 220 countries and territories worldwide. The company's pioneering efforts in establishing airside facilities and continuously expanding its operational capacity underscore a long-term strategy focused on supporting the growth of international trade and streamlining logistics processes for efficiency and speed.

As DHL Express forges ahead, the new sorting hub in New Delhi stands as a testament to the company's innovative approach to logistics and its dedication to improving the global trade landscape. This strategic investment is poised to significantly boost productivity, streamline operations, and ultimately, contribute to the prosperity of India's dynamic economy in the competitive global arena.