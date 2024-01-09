DHL and Orange EV Lead Sustainable Logistics with 50 Electric Trucks

In a milestone achievement, DHL Supply Chain, collaborating with Orange EV, now owns and operates 50 Orange EV electric yard trucks. With more orders in the pipeline, this initiative marks eight years since the duo pioneered the deployment of the first heavy-duty Class 8 electric truck in the industry. The move is a strategic step in DHL’s sustainability blueprint, which seeks to phase out diesel yard trucks by 2025 and reach net-zero logistics-related greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Electric Trucks: A Sustainable Logistics Solution

The utilization of Orange EV’s electric trucks has been rolled out across over 30 DHL sites in the U.S. This eco-friendly measure is projected to eliminate over 2,500 tons of CO2 annually, thereby heightening operational efficiency. The average uptime of these trucks reportedly exceeds 98%. The switch to electric power also heralds a host of benefits, including diminished fuel, maintenance, and repair costs. More than just making economic sense, the change also enhances driver safety and job satisfaction.

A Turnkey Solution by Orange EV

Orange EV, a leading electric truck manufacturer, offers a complete solution that accommodates a variety of site needs. Their offering includes customizable trucks and charging systems, thus enabling a seamless transition to electric power. DHL Supply Chain has plans in the pipeline to double its electric yard truck fleet to 100 trucks. Meanwhile, Orange EV has made significant strides in the industry, having deployed over 1,000 trucks across 36 states.

First Movers: Diageo and DHL

Diageo, a leader in the beverage alcohol industry, was the first DHL customer to operate EV yard trucks. Their two trucks have clocked significant hours of usage on the original battery packs. DHL’s allegiance to sustainability is evident in their aim for net-zero emissions logistics by 2050. This goal aligns with the broader vision of the DHL Group, which reported revenues of over 94 billion euros in 2022.