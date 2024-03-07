Dhaka Seminar Highlights Urgent Need for LPG Safety Awareness and Skilled Workforce

At a recent seminar in Dhaka, experts emphasized the critical need for heightened social awareness regarding the safety measures of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) usage. The event, titled "LPG Industry: Compliance Safety and Risk Management," took place at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) auditorium, drawing attention to the increasing use of LPG across the country and the accompanying safety challenges. Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, who graced the seminar as the chief guest, underscored the importance of developing a skilled workforce to ensure the safe handling of LPG.

Advertisment

Addressing Misinformation and Enhancing Safety

During the seminar, participants discussed the pervasive issue of misinformation surrounding LPG cylinder usage. Experts highlighted the need for companies to proactively dispel myths and provide clear, accurate information to consumers. The aim is to foster a well-informed public that can safely benefit from the convenience of LPG, which is becoming an increasingly popular energy source in Bangladesh.

The Role of Skilled Manpower

Advertisment

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun emphasized the growing demand for LPG in the country and the corresponding need for skilled professionals capable of managing its distribution and usage safely. The seminar served as a platform to call upon educational institutions and training centers to develop focused programs that can equip individuals with the necessary skills for this critical industry. This initiative is seen as a key step toward mitigating risks and ensuring the safe use of LPG.

Collaborative Efforts for a Safer Future

The seminar also saw participation from key figures such as IEB President Md Abdus Sabur, MP, who echoed the call for increased safety measures and industry compliance. The event underscored the importance of collaboration between the government, industry stakeholders, and the public to create a culture of safety and preparedness. By joining forces, Bangladesh can address the challenges posed by the growing LPG market and ensure that its benefits are realized without compromising public safety.

The discussions and insights from the "LPG Industry: Compliance Safety and Risk Management" seminar in Dhaka mark a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's journey toward safer and more sustainable energy usage. As the country embraces the convenience of LPG, the collective efforts of government, industry, and society will be crucial in navigating the risks and harnessing the potential of this valuable resource.