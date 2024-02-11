Dhaka Event Highlights CEO Expectations and the Role of Technology in HR

In the bustling heart of Dhaka, on February 9th, 2024, FocusOn Global Limited, the sole HRCI-approved certification prep provider in Bangladesh, orchestrated its inaugural flagship event. Titled 'CEO's Expectations From HR Professionals,' the gathering brought together over 60 influential HR leaders to engage in a future-focused dialogue on workforce management, with a keen emphasis on digital transformation, AI, data analytics, and leadership development.

The Intersection of HR and Technology

The event's keynote speaker, Soumen Chatterjee, CEO of Sancy Solutions, delivered an insightful presentation on the growing role of technology in HR. He emphasized how the integration of AI and data analytics is revolutionizing the way HR professionals approach workforce management, from recruitment and onboarding to employee engagement and retention.

The Global Passport to HR Excellence

One such avenue for equipping HR professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge is HRCI (Human Resource Certification Institute) certification. The event served as a platform to underscore the significance of this professional designation, which is recognized globally as a symbol of mastery in HR practices.

The Dawn of a New Era in HR

The event also marked the official launch of FocusOn Global Limited, a milestone that was celebrated with great enthusiasm by the attendees. Brahmachari expressed his vision for the company, stating, "Our mission is to provide HR professionals in Bangladesh with the best-in-class resources and support they need to excel in their careers and drive meaningful change in their organizations."