Dhaka Bank and ICAB Unveil Co-Branded Visa Signature Credit Card

In a move that seeks to enhance the lifestyle, travel, and shopping experiences of its members and employees, the Institute of Chartered Accountants Bangladesh (ICAB) has partnered with Dhaka Bank to launch a new co-branded Visa signature credit card. The unveiling of the card, specifically designed for ICAB members, was a highlight of the ‘ICAB Members’ Night 2023′ event held at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden.

An Exclusive Offering

The card, an exclusive offering to ICAB members and employees, boasts of a host of privileges. These include a lifetime waiver on the annual fee—a benefit that cardholders would find particularly attractive. The card also offers airport transfer services, bridging the gap between convenience and luxury for its users. However, the privileges are not limited to just these. Cardholders can also access over 1,300 international airport lounges, bringing a touch of comfort to their travel experiences.

Special Offers and Benefits

Beyond travel, the card extends its benefits to lifestyle and hospitality. Cardholders can avail of special offers at all 5-star hotels round the year, including a buy one, get one offer. This makes it an appealing proposition for those who enjoy luxury hospitality. Further, the card also includes a substantial credit shield benefit program, providing financial security to its users.

Unveiling the Card

The unveiling ceremony of the card was a grand event. Among the distinguished attendees were Emranul Huq, the managing director and CEO of Dhaka Bank, Ashish Chakraborty from Visa, and Md Moniruzzaman, the president of ICAB. Executives from Dhaka Bank and representatives from ICAB also graced the event. The launch of the card marks a significant milestone in the bank’s efforts to provide exclusive benefits and privileges to ICAB members and employees.