Business

DFS and Click & Find Collaborate to Revolutionize Fuel Transportation Monitoring

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:54 pm EST
Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS), a renowned name in fueling equipment and solutions, has joined forces with Click & Find to develop a comprehensive fuel transportation volume monitoring and tracking solution. This solution, targeted for the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, incorporates ProGauge magnetostrictive probe technology, a cutting-edge tool for precision monitoring.

Tailoring Solutions to Customer Needs

DFS’s collaboration with Click & Find aims to provide fuel retailers and fuel transportation companies with complete control over their transport operations. This includes a closer eye on loading and unloading activities, ensuring accurate fuel deliveries, and mitigating risks such as theft. The system also includes priority alarms for transit abnormalities, adding a layer of security and control to the operations.

Seamless Integration and Compliance

The solution offers seamless integration with existing fuel station management systems and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems. This, coupled with the automation of data transfer to the ERP systems on-site, greatly increases efficiencies while maintaining compliance with industry standards and regulations. The solution, thus, serves the dual purpose of enhancing transport management and ensuring adherence to industry norms.

Accuracy and Transparency: The Core of the Solution

Nicola Zingirian, the Founder of Click & Find, emphasized the accuracy of fuel volume monitoring enabled by the technology. The solution is designed to offer a complete view of the fuel supply chain, significantly improving supply chain transparency. DFS, part of the diverse global manufacturer Dover Corporation, continues to be a leading provider of advanced fueling equipment and solutions with a strong global manufacturing and technology presence.

Business Europe
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

