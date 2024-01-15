Deyaar Launches Luxurious Rosalia Residences in Al Furjan, Dubai

In a significant move, Deyaar Development PJSC, a leading real estate developer in Dubai, has announced the launch of Rosalia Residences, a luxury residential tower in Al Furjan. This project marks Deyaar’s third foray into the Al Furjan community, following the successful and highly sought-after Amalia Residences and Millennium Talia Residences. With a total portfolio value of AED 300 million, Rosalia Residences underscores Deyaar’s continued commitment to expanding its footprint in one of Dubai’s most thriving locales.

A New Benchmark in Luxury Community Living

Rosalia Residences, strategically located near the Discovery Gardens 2 Metro Station, promises residents easy access to Dubai’s myriad attractions. The project features 117 residential units, encompassing one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, and is designed to cater to the needs of families seeking a balance of luxury and community living. With apartment sizes ranging from 774 square feet for one-bedroom units to 1,743 square feet for three-bedroom units, space is a defining feature of this development.

Amenities and Design: Redefining Urban Living

The development’s premium features include nine residential floors and a ground-floor retail boulevard, offering residents an immersive urban experience. The tower is also outfitted with a host of amenities, including a splash pad, swimming pool, jacuzzi, gym, multipurpose hall, and a dedicated BBQ area. These amenities are aimed at fostering a vibrant community atmosphere and enhancing the quality of life for residents.

Investor-Friendly Payment Plans and Delivery Timelines

The project, which commenced construction in December 2023, is expected to be completed by September 2025. Investors and buyers are further enticed by a flexible, zero-interest payment plan offered by Deyaar, enhancing the project’s appeal. As per Deyaar’s CEO, Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, and Vice President of Sales, Nasser El Din Aly Amer, the project is on track for timely delivery, reflecting Deyaar’s commitment to its investors and residents.

Since its establishment in 2002, Deyaar has evolved into a leading real estate services company in the region, offering a plethora of property development and management services. With a share capital of AED 4.38 billion, Deyaar continues to shape Dubai’s skyline with landmark developments, and Rosalia Residences is the latest feather in its cap.