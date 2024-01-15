en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Deyaar Launches Luxurious Rosalia Residences in Al Furjan, Dubai

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:41 am EST
Deyaar Launches Luxurious Rosalia Residences in Al Furjan, Dubai

In a significant move, Deyaar Development PJSC, a leading real estate developer in Dubai, has announced the launch of Rosalia Residences, a luxury residential tower in Al Furjan. This project marks Deyaar’s third foray into the Al Furjan community, following the successful and highly sought-after Amalia Residences and Millennium Talia Residences. With a total portfolio value of AED 300 million, Rosalia Residences underscores Deyaar’s continued commitment to expanding its footprint in one of Dubai’s most thriving locales.

A New Benchmark in Luxury Community Living

Rosalia Residences, strategically located near the Discovery Gardens 2 Metro Station, promises residents easy access to Dubai’s myriad attractions. The project features 117 residential units, encompassing one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, and is designed to cater to the needs of families seeking a balance of luxury and community living. With apartment sizes ranging from 774 square feet for one-bedroom units to 1,743 square feet for three-bedroom units, space is a defining feature of this development.

Amenities and Design: Redefining Urban Living

The development’s premium features include nine residential floors and a ground-floor retail boulevard, offering residents an immersive urban experience. The tower is also outfitted with a host of amenities, including a splash pad, swimming pool, jacuzzi, gym, multipurpose hall, and a dedicated BBQ area. These amenities are aimed at fostering a vibrant community atmosphere and enhancing the quality of life for residents.

Investor-Friendly Payment Plans and Delivery Timelines

The project, which commenced construction in December 2023, is expected to be completed by September 2025. Investors and buyers are further enticed by a flexible, zero-interest payment plan offered by Deyaar, enhancing the project’s appeal. As per Deyaar’s CEO, Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, and Vice President of Sales, Nasser El Din Aly Amer, the project is on track for timely delivery, reflecting Deyaar’s commitment to its investors and residents.

Since its establishment in 2002, Deyaar has evolved into a leading real estate services company in the region, offering a plethora of property development and management services. With a share capital of AED 4.38 billion, Deyaar continues to shape Dubai’s skyline with landmark developments, and Rosalia Residences is the latest feather in its cap.

0
Business UAE
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
29 seconds ago
Thailand's PWO Sues Former Chief Over Failed Glove Procurement
Legal action has been initiated by Thailand’s Public Warehouse Organisation (PWO) against its former chief, Pol Col Rungroj Puttiyaphiwat, and six other officials. They are being held accountable for the return of a 2 billion baht deposit linked with a failed procurement of rubber gloves during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. A Failed Procurement
Thailand's PWO Sues Former Chief Over Failed Glove Procurement
DEMIRE AG Announces Significant Leasing Agreements in Eschborn and Freiburg
1 min ago
DEMIRE AG Announces Significant Leasing Agreements in Eschborn and Freiburg
South Korea Stands Firm on Tax Benefits Extension for Semiconductor Investments
3 mins ago
South Korea Stands Firm on Tax Benefits Extension for Semiconductor Investments
Celsius Holdings: A Rising Star in the Energy Drink Market
37 seconds ago
Celsius Holdings: A Rising Star in the Energy Drink Market
SEC Approves Spot-Bitcoin ETFs, Australia's Absence of Futures Market Poses Challenges
50 seconds ago
SEC Approves Spot-Bitcoin ETFs, Australia's Absence of Futures Market Poses Challenges
Arca Invests $25 Million in Maker's MKR Tokens, Spurring Interest in DeFi Protocol
1 min ago
Arca Invests $25 Million in Maker's MKR Tokens, Spurring Interest in DeFi Protocol
Latest Headlines
World News
Upcoming Deadlines and Concessions for Medical Posts Application
30 seconds
Upcoming Deadlines and Concessions for Medical Posts Application
Toni Kroos Sparks Controversy Amid Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup Victory
36 seconds
Toni Kroos Sparks Controversy Amid Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup Victory
Unexpected Flight Delay Strands Arizona Wildcats Men's Basketball Team on the Palouse
40 seconds
Unexpected Flight Delay Strands Arizona Wildcats Men's Basketball Team on the Palouse
Strongman Eddie Hall Steps into the MMA Arena: A New Chapter in Combat Sports
1 min
Strongman Eddie Hall Steps into the MMA Arena: A New Chapter in Combat Sports
Hungarian Opposition LMP Demands Pay Raise for Foster Parents Amid Shortage
1 min
Hungarian Opposition LMP Demands Pay Raise for Foster Parents Amid Shortage
A New Horizon: Urban Transformation of Battalgazi District in Kayseri
1 min
A New Horizon: Urban Transformation of Battalgazi District in Kayseri
Victorian Opposition Questions Clandestine $63m Payment to Tennis Australia
3 mins
Victorian Opposition Questions Clandestine $63m Payment to Tennis Australia
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
5 mins
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
Scottish Labour Proposes Public Health Levy on Alcohol Sales
5 mins
Scottish Labour Proposes Public Health Levy on Alcohol Sales
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
58 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app