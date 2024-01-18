DEWALT Unveils POWERSHIFT: A Leap Towards Electrified Concrete Job Sites

Today, DEWALT, a renowned subsidiary of Stanley Black & Decker, unveiled DEWALT POWERSHIFT, a pioneering equipment system conceived to streamline concrete job sites via electrification. This introduction, a memorable event in DEWALT's centennial year, aligns with the growing industry readiness for electrification and legislative efforts to phase out gas-powered tools.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing the Concrete Industry

The POWERSHIFT system comprises six concrete tools designed meticulously to cater to the power, runtime, and ergonomic requirements of concrete professionals. All these tools are unified by a shared 554 WH battery and high-speed charger, thereby promoting efficiency and performance while facilitating a shift from gas-powered equipment.

Embracing Digital Transformation

Advertisment

DEWALT's commitment to innovation is further solidified by the integration of the DEWALT Site Manager app and the ConcreteDNA platform. These platforms leverage AI and real-time data to manage assets and monitor concrete strength, thereby providing users with critical insights into tool location, utilization, and safety.

Industry Readiness for the Electric Shift

DEWALT also conducted a 'Power Pulse' survey that revealed a whopping 89% of construction professionals feel equipped for the transition to electric-powered tools. More so, the survey dispelled popular concerns about the efficiency and runtime of electric tools, as respondents who switched to electric-powered tools reported up to two to three times faster project completion.

The POWERSHIFT line is set to debut at the World of Concrete Trade Show in Las Vegas and will be commercially available in the fall of 2024. Stanley Black & Decker, the parent company, is known for its wide-ranging portfolio of tool brands and adherence to ESG principles.