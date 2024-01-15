DEWA Achieves Milestone with New Substations Commissioning and Records Growth

In the grand tapestry of Dubai’s sustainable development, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has woven a significant thread. The year 2023 witnessed the commissioning of 1,414 new 11kV distribution substations by DEWA, marking a key achievement in the utility company’s ongoing drive to upgrade Dubai’s infrastructure.

Enriching the Infrastructure

These new additions have swelled the total number of operational medium voltage substations, including both 11kV and 6.6kV, to a staggering 44,015 by the close of 2023. The expansion is a clear demonstration of DEWA’s commitment to enhancing its transmission and distribution networks. As stated by DEWA’s Managing Director & CEO, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, the move aligns with the anticipated electricity demand until 2030, keeping pace with the expected demographic and economic growth within the Emirate.

Digital Transactions Soar

DEWA’s digital footprint expanded in tandem with its physical infrastructure. The utility company recorded a substantial uptick in digital transactions, which reached an impressive 12.5 million in 2023. This marks a robust 25% increase from the previous year. The transactions were conducted across a range of platforms, including DEWA’s official website, smart app, and other digital channels established in collaboration with partners.

Financial Health Bolstered

On the financial front, DEWA posted a healthy 10.2% increase in its Q3 2023 revenues, amounting to Dhs9.4 billion ($2.5 billion). This improvement was primarily driven by the surged demand for electricity, water, and cooling services. The company’s net profit for the third quarter also saw an upward trend, growing by 6.9% year-over-year, despite a doubling of finance costs. Furthermore, net cash from operating activities in Q3 2023 increased by Dhs754 million to Dhs9.8 billion, marking an 8.3% increase year-over-year. The company’s financial vitality is further underscored by the EBITDA of Dhs5.2 billion for the quarter, a 9.9% increase from the previous year.

DEWA’s Commitment to Shareholders

DEWA has demonstrated its commitment to its shareholders by distributing Dhs3.1 billion as a dividend for the first half of 2023. An equal amount is planned for distribution for the second half in April 2024. The utility company has pledged to pay a minimum annual dividend of Dhs6.2 billion for the first five years following its initial public offering in October 2022.