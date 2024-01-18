en English
Business

Deutsche Bank’s Strategic Investments and Countercyclical Hiring Yielding Results

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:27 am EST
Deutsche Bank’s Strategic Investments and Countercyclical Hiring Yielding Results

Deutsche Bank is making headway in the investment banking sphere, a marked improvement from its previous struggles. The bank’s strategy of investing in senior talent, demonstrated by its recent recruitment of Alison Harding-Jones, is credited for this turnaround. The approach is seen as a countercyclical investment, particularly in the European advisory business, that looks forward to future growth.

Strategic Investment in Talent

The bank’s market share in M&A has grown slightly over the past year, suggesting a positive trajectory for the institution. Both CFO James von Moltke and the co-head of EMEA coverage, Berthold Fürst, express confidence in a rapid recovery in corporate deals. CEO Christian Sewing’s leadership has earned the trust of the board and markets, paving the way for strategic bets on talent acquisition, where remuneration is closely tied to performance.

Navigating Changes in the Japanese Rates Market

As the Japanese rates market adjusts to the end of the negative interest rate policy (NIRP), experienced traders like Tadashi Masumoto are being brought on board to guide the transition. Countercyclical hiring trends are also noticeable in other banks, with Deutsche Bank’s James Liddy moving to Jefferies.

Other Developments in the Banking Sector

JPMorgan’s sell-side analysts have topped global rankings for the fourth consecutive year. Meanwhile, the Financial Conduct Authority in London is investigating workplace issues such as harassment and bullying. Rothschild, on the other hand, has downsized its UK equities business due to performance limitations. Furthermore, Norges Bank Investment Management has taken legal action against several financial institutions and KPMG for their involvement in the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, underlining the ongoing challenges and accountability measures in the banking sector.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

