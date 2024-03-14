Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing's 2023 Earnings Dip to €8.7 Million Amid Profit Decline

Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing earned 8.7 million euros in 2023, a slight decrease from the previous year's earnings of 8.9 million euros, as reported in the bank's annual report. The decline in Sewing's compensation coincided with a decrease in the bank's profit, which fell to 4.21 billion euros from 5.03 billion euros in 2022.

This dip in profit was attributed to declining revenues in the bank's investment banking division, signaling ongoing challenges for Germany's largest bank.

Impact of Profit Decline on Variable Compensation

The bank's overall variable compensation for staff contracted by 6% to 2.0 billion euros, reflecting the downward trend in profitability. Deutsche Bank's supervisory board highlighted issues at its Postbank unit in 2023, deeming them "unacceptable" and resulting in bonus reductions for certain individuals within the bank. The problems at Postbank stemmed from a flawed integration effort, leading to customer complaints and service disruptions.

Supervisory Board's Response to Postbank Issues

The supervisory board of Deutsche Bank expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Postbank integration issues, acknowledging the significant impact on customers and the bank's reputation. Six current board members received reduced short-term bonus awards as a consequence of the Postbank debacle, indicating accountability measures implemented by the board to address the situation. CEO Christian Sewing's pay cut related to the Postbank issue amounted to approximately 281,000 euros.

Comparison with Industry Peers

In contrast to Sewing's decline in compensation, executives at other major banks saw varying trends in their earnings. Santander's executive chair Ana Botin experienced a 4% increase in earnings, receiving 12.239 million euros in 2023 compared to 11.735 million euros in 2022. Meanwhile, BNP Paribas' CEO compensation remained stable at 3.7 million euros, indicating divergent performance outcomes across the banking sector.