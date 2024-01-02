en English
Business

Despite Price Dip, Kinross Gold Corp. Glistens in the Market

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
Despite Price Dip, Kinross Gold Corp. Glistens in the Market

Despite a slight decrease in its share price, gold mining firm Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) continues to glow on the market with a valuation of $7.30B. Its stock reflects a sturdy 42.86% increase from its 52-week low of $3.40, demonstrating resilience amidst market fluctuations. With an ‘Overweight’ consensus recommendation and a mean rating of 2.00, analysts predict a sunny outlook for the company’s shares.

Performance Analysis and Projections

Short-term performance shows a 3.49% decrease in KGC’s shares over a 5-day period, but the 30-day overview reveals a positive 0.93% increase. The short interest data indicates a sale of 21.86 million shares with a cover period of 1.3 days. A significant potential upside is implied with Wall Street analysts setting a consensus price target of $9.06 for KGC.

Compared to its peers, the company has shown a robust 23.34% increase over the past half-year and a projected annual growth rate of 19.60%. The expected earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter is projected at $0.09. A revenue forecast of an average of $996.92 million for this quarter, and $990.1 million for the next, indicates a promising financial future for the company.

Growth and Dividends

Despite a projected sales decrease of -7.40% for the current quarter, the forecast indicates a 1.70% growth for the following one. Earnings for 2024 are expected to rise by a considerable 80.62%. Adding to the appeal, KGC offers a 2.02% annual dividend yield, translating to an annual dividend of $0.12.

Holdings and Ownership

Insider holdings in KGC are at 0.28%, while institutional holdings make up a substantial 64.60% of the shares. Leading the institutional shareholders is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 11.65% ownership, followed by Vanguard Group Inc with 3.62%. The top mutual fund holders are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, both holding a significant stake in the company.

Looking Ahead

With a strong financial position and an undervalued status, Kinross Gold Corp. is well-positioned for stable gold production through 2025. The potential for acquisition and production growth adds to the company’s allure, and its next quarterly earnings report is eagerly anticipated between February 13 and February 19.

0
Business
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

