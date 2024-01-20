Design Thinking Forum: Dr. Zakariya AlKhajah Advocates for Innovation in Bahrain's Digital Transformation

Dr. Zakariya AlKhajah, Deputy Chief Executive of Electronic Transformation at the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) in Bahrain, played a pivotal role in the Design Thinking Forum. The event, a collaborative venture by the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) and Eskan Bank, centered around the integral role of design thinking and innovation in catalyzing sustainable economic growth in the Kingdom.

Unleashing the Power of Innovation

Dr. AlKhajah underscored the importance of innovation in elevating government services and enhancing the quality of life for citizens and residents. He delineated that design thinking, a user-centric methodology, is crucial in fostering communication between government entities and the general public. This approach is essential in the development of effective eServices, he maintained.

Successes and Challenges in Innovation Adoption

The National Portal, bahrain.bh, and other channels have demonstrated their effectiveness in meeting user needs and promoting digital literacy, according to Dr. AlKhajah. However, he also acknowledged the hurdles in embracing innovation. Resistance to change and limited resources are among the most prominent challenges. Yet, the government's support in cultivating an environment conducive to innovation does not waver.

The Future of Innovation

Dr. AlKhajah concluded his address by outlining the impending advancements in innovation, including the digital transformation and integration of cutting-edge technologies such as AI, IoT, and blockchain. His commitment to nurturing tech skills among Bahrainis and intensifying government innovation aligns with the Government Action Plan and directives from the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the MCICT, General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa.