Des Whelan Steps Down from WLR: End of an Era in Irish Broadcasting

A new era dawns on Irish broadcasting as Des Whelan, a stalwart in the industry, steps down from his executive role at WLR. The baton is now passed to Michael Byrne, who is slated to assume the position of Chief Executive effective from February 22nd.

A Legacy Spanning Four Decades

Whelan's illustrious career in broadcasting is an epic tale that spans over four decades. His handprint can be found on several key milestones in the industry. In 1989, he played an instrumental role in securing WLR's local radio license for Waterford City and County. He later founded Beat 102-103 and was pivotal in establishing the Broadcast Centre at Ardkeen. His influence also extended to other media ventures such as Radio Nova and Newstalk.

Acknowledging a Broadcasting Titan

Whelan's monumental contributions to the broadcasting industry haven't gone unnoticed. In 2007, he was honored with the PPI Lifetime Achievement Award. His induction into the Broadcasting Commissions Hall of Fame in 2009 further cemented his status as a broadcasting titan. Beyond the airwaves, Whelan served as Chairman of Red FM and undertook numerous community roles in Waterford, signifying his broader societal impact.

Passing the Torch to Michael Byrne

Michael Byrne, a long-serving member of WLR's senior management, is set to fill the shoes of Whelan. Byrne has been the driving force behind the station's digital and programming strategy, leading it to multiple awards and recognition. Eager to continue the station's legacy, Byrne expressed gratitude for Whelan's mentorship.

WLR, co-owned by The Irish Times and Whelan, recently secured a new 10-year broadcasting license. The station continues to operate from its advanced studios in Ardkeen and Dungarvan, with Byrne at the helm.

In the words of Deirdre Veldon, Managing Director of the Irish Times, and Broadcasting Commissioner Celene Craig, Whelan's departure marks the end of an era, but his profound influence will continue to resonate in the broadcasting landscape.