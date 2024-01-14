en English
Business

Dermot Bannon Engages with Housing Minister on Vacant Home Grants

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:52 pm EST
Renowned celebrity architect, Dermot Bannon, recognized for his innovative work on RTÉ’s ‘Room to Improve’, has recently been seen engaging with Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien’s department in a private briefing. The main focus of this meeting was a government grant for vacant homes, which had been a prime topic of discussion on the well-known television program.

Private Briefing on Public Issue

As disclosed by the Sunday Independent, the producer of ‘Room to Improve’ took the initiative to reach out to Minister O’Brien’s adviser to arrange this private briefing. Both Bannon and the show’s quantity surveyor, Claire Irwin, were present at this meeting with department officials in September 2022.

Collaboration for Public Benefit

This interaction between the popular television program and the government suggests a potential collaboration that could benefit the public. If the two bodies work together to provide information on housing grants, it could be a major step towards addressing the housing crisis in the country.

Addressing the Housing Crisis

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Atlantic, the Seattle area is projected to face a housing shortage of about 140,000 units over the next two decades. Washington officials estimate that the state will need more than 1 million new homes to meet the rising demand by 2044. The objective to ‘build more housing in every way possible’ is set to require a multi-pronged approach, including market-rate housing, government-built housing, and social housing. Recent legislative measures have been passed which includes the legalization of multiplexes in most single-family neighborhoods and allowing residential property owners to split their lots into smaller parcels.

As the world grapples with the housing crisis, collaborations between architects, television programs, and government bodies could be a promising solution to inform and aid the public. The engagement between Bannon and the housing department is a prime example of how this could work effectively.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

