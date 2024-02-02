Deputy Prime Minister Lauds Sarawak's Development Model, Announces Funding for Entrepreneurs

Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, has held up Sarawak's approach to rural and technological development as a model for other states during the launch of the Mini Rural Entrepreneur Carnival in Kota Samarahan. The Deputy Prime Minister lauded Sarawak's fusion of rural advancement and technological innovation, a strategy championed by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

Sarawak: The Land of the Hornbills, a Beacon of Progress

Known as the Land of the Hornbills, Sarawak has been making strides in maintaining a balance between its rural development and technological advancements. Amidst its political stability, the state has seen significant progress in the implementation of technologies like hydrogen and solar power. Sarawak's Premier's strong political will was underscored as a key driver in this progress, with the Deputy Prime Minister praising his commitment to modernizing the state while preserving its rural heritage.

Boosting Entrepreneurship: A RM12.67 Million Allocation

Ahmad Zahid announced a RM12.67 million allocation from the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development aimed at fostering entrepreneurship in Sarawak. This funding is poised to benefit 8,188 entrepreneurs, signifying a strong commitment to facilitating economic growth and boosting the livelihoods of the local inhabitants. The allocation is part of wider efforts to commercialize agriculture and the rural economy through greater collaboration and innovation.

Empowering Local Entrepreneurs: Specific Initiatives

Several key initiatives were singled out during the announcement. The Express Contract Financing Scheme (SPiKE) 2024 by MARA has been allocated RM6.5 million, benefiting 39 recipients. Meanwhile, the Sarawak Entrepreneurship Programme 2024 by Risda will receive RM3.8 million, reaching out to 537 recipients. In addition, the Sarawak chapter of Kemas approved RM1.4 million for 7,606 recipients under the Community Development Programme, further reinforcing the state's commitment to strengthening its rural and technological development.

The event, which marked a significant step in Sarawak's journey towards a balanced rural and technological progression, was attended by several ministers. These included Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang, Sarawak Minister of Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, and Sarawak Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.