Depa Secures Prestigious Fit-Out Contract, Bolsters Market Standing

Depa, a company renowned for its interior solutions, has garnered a noteworthy contract to provide fit-out services for a high-end headquarters office structure in Dubai, UAE. This endeavor marks a significant addition to Depa's portfolio, reinforcing its position as a frontrunner in the regional fit-out industry. The accomplishment is in sync with the company's strategic objectives as outlined by the new Board, which aims to accumulate a significant backlog of projects and exercise discernment in project engagement based on stringent criteria.

Depa's Market Performance

The triumph in securing this project is a testament to Depa's sturdy standing in the market and its unyielding commitment to its stakeholders. The expertise of the company in delivering top-notch fit-outs for affluent spaces is emphatically mirrored in this new venture, which is projected to augment its prestige and influence in the sector.

A String of Success

Depa PLC has recently bagged several projects in Saudi Arabia and UAE, with a cumulative value of AED 950 million. In Saudi Arabia, the company secured several projects with Red Sea Global, including fit-out works for a luxury hotel, a yacht club, and two upscale 5-star hotels. The contract's value is pegged at SAR 750 million.

Impacting the UAE Market

In the UAE, Depa clinched the fit-out works of a posh headquarters office building in Dubai, with an approximate value of SAR 200 million. This global interior solutions group has confirmed a luxury fit-out contract in Dubai, which is for a luxury hotel project valued at around AED 367 million. The project is slated for completion by 2025 and will contribute to Depa's robust portfolio in the UAE.