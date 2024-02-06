Denise Millard: The Driving Force Behind Dell's Partner Community Revolution

Denise Millard, the freshly appointed channel leader of Dell Technologies, is making waves in the industry with her decisive actions and resolute commitment to the partner community. Known for her 'win or die trying' approach, Millard's leadership is characterized by tangible action rather than mere rhetoric. Her transformative efforts are already yielding positive changes in the areas of compensation and enablement for Dell's partners.

A Legacy of Proactive Leadership

Millard's proactive leadership style finds its origin in her tenure at EMC, where she played a significant role in shaping the company's first channel program. Now at Dell, along with her second-in-command, Darren Sullivan, she is meticulously fine-tuning Dell's channel program. This process involves taking into account feedback from various operational units of their partners, with a strong emphasis on ease of business and automation. The duo is driving changes that include digitizing partner engagements and streamlining processes to reduce friction.

Strategic Moves and Innovations

Millard's strategic acumen is also evident in the introduction of a new channel program offering substantial incentives for PC sales, a space where Dell is keen on increasing its market share. Additionally, the 'Partner First For Storage' initiative deserves special mention. It has opened 99 percent of Dell's customers and prospective customers to partners and incentivized direct sales forces to collaborate with partners. These initiatives validate Millard's partner-centric strategies, with partners now accounting for about 50 percent of Dell's net revenue and 60 percent of new and reactivated buyers.

Unveiling Dell's Partner Program 2024

As a testament to her innovative leadership, Millard unveiled Dell's Partner Program for 2024, featuring new competencies, profit opportunities, and incentives for partners. This program introduces new competencies in Data Science and AI, Edge Solutions, and Sustainability and ESG. It also extends rebates for recovery services and aims to drive shared success through collaboration with partners. These changes promise to help partners monetize opportunities in the market and strengthen their collaboration with the Dell sales team.