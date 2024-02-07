Demi Moore Joins Cast of Paramount+'s 'Landman'; 'Yellowstone' Cast Seeks Pay Raise

Renowned actress Demi Moore has been cast in the new Paramount+ drama series 'Landman,' where she will star alongside Billy Bob Thornton. The series is part of a bouquet of projects by acclaimed creator Taylor Sheridan, known for his work on the successful series 'Yellowstone,' and co-creator, podcaster Christian Wallace.

'Landman': A Tale of Oil Boom and Dreams

'Landman' paints a vivid picture of the contemporary oil boom in western Texas, laying bare the contrasting lives of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires. The series is inspired by the podcast 'Boomtown', with the narrative set against the backdrop of the expansive oil fields of West Texas. Moore will be seen in a regular role, portraying the wife of one of the most powerful oil men in Texas. The series, currently being filmed in and around Fort Worth, Texas, promises a star-studded cast and is eagerly anticipated by fans.

Paramount Global's Expanding Portfolio

The show is part of Taylor Sheridan's expansive overall deal with Paramount Global. This deal has already given viewers the taste of Sheridan’s narrative style through 'Yellowstone', and 'Landman' is expected to further cement his relationship with the streaming giant. Though the release date of 'Landman' has not been announced, it is projected to debut on the streaming service Paramount+ and is being produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Behind-the-scenes Negotiations

Meanwhile, the 'Yellowstone' franchise is experiencing behind-the-scenes negotiations, as main cast members of the original series are seeking significant pay raises for their participation in a sequel series. Key players like Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Luke Grimes are in talks for increased compensation. However, Paramount shows reluctance in this regard. These developments follow Kevin Costner's departure from the franchise and the potential casting of Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfeiffer in leading roles for the new series.

As the saga unfolds, viewers wait with bated breath for the outcome of these negotiations and the new series 'Landman' that promises to deliver another riveting narrative from the house of Taylor Sheridan.