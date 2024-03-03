Delta Companies Inc. Gears Up for Prime Asphalt Season: Paving the Way Since 1923

As the asphalt season approaches, Delta Companies Inc., a longstanding entity in the construction industry since 1923, is ramping up operations. With a history rooted in the Regenhardt and Harrison families' collaboration in Cape Girardeau, the company initially focused on concrete before shifting its primary material to asphalt in the 1960s. Today, as regional manager Steve Peterson and safety specialist Jordan Janet highlight, Delta not only prepares to pave roads but also ensures the safety and training of its extensive workforce.

Advertisment

Seasonal Surge and Operations

Delta Companies Inc. enters its busiest season from March to November, a period when asphalt's ingredients best adhere due to favorable temperatures. Employing around 350 people at its peak, the company operates multiple quarries across Missouri and Arkansas. The limestone quarry in Cape Girardeau, a significant source for the company, is a testament to Delta's capability to handle extensive operations, with trucks carrying up to 40 tons of limestone essential for asphalt production. This meticulous process, from blasting limestone to mixing with hot liquid asphalt, underscores Delta's commitment to quality infrastructure.

Challenges on the Road

Advertisment

The work, however, comes with its hazards. Peterson points out the dangers faced by workers, especially from distracted drivers on interstates. The company's rigorous safety protocols and training programs are designed not only to protect its workforce but also to foster a culture of safety and awareness. Despite these challenges, Delta's workforce, comprising mechanics, quality control specialists, and accountants, among others, is dedicated to maintaining the company's fleet and ensuring the quality of its asphalt, even in the face of rising costs due to inflation.

Commitment to Quality and Community

Delta's success is built on more than just its operations. The company's emphasis on transparency with customers, vertical integration, and a family-oriented approach to business speaks volumes about its ethos. The acquisition by Colas Group in 1992 expanded Delta's reach but did not change its commitment to quality and community. Janet's reflection on the pride taken by employees in their work, and the company's desire to create customers for life, encapsulates the spirit of Delta Companies Inc. as it paves not just roads but also paths to a sustainable and connected future.