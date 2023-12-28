High-Potential Employees Represent Only 15% of Workforce – Deloitte Study

A recent study by Deloitte reveals that a mere 15% of the workforce is recognized as high-potential employees, an elite group earmarked for higher roles within their organizations. The gender distribution within this select group is skewed, with women constituting 34% and men making up the remaining 66%. Yet, it is startling that only 6% of companies formally acknowledge these employees’ high-potential status.

Spotting High-Potential Talent

Defining high-potential employees goes beyond current performance. It involves assessing their ability to take on more complex roles and their inclination to stay with the organization. This identification process is a blend of objective and subjective measures, from managerial feedback to comprehensive evaluations involving performance, personality profiling, and competency assessments.

Management of High-Potential Employees

Despite the crucial role these employees play, the study reveals a surprising lack of robust management practices. While 62% of organizations have formal processes to manage high-potential individuals, only 18% align with industry’s best standards. Outshining others, the Life Sciences industry leads with 71% of companies adhering to such practices, followed by Manufacturing at 65% and Services at a distant 41%.

Retention Strategies and Gender Distribution

Given that these high-potential employees are future leaders and are most vulnerable to poaching by competitors, companies employ strategies such as significant salary increments, education support, and opportunities for double promotions to retain them. Interestingly, the study also sheds light on the gender-wise distribution at different levels. At the junior level, women hold 29% of these high-potential positions, a figure that rises to 37% at the middle level.