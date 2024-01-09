Deloitte, Pairpoint, and Nexxiot Form Digital Services Consortium to Transform Global Logistics

Deloitte, the multinational professional services network, has announced a strategic alliance with Pairpoint and Nexxiot, forming a consortium to expedite the global flow of goods. The collaboration harnesses the expertise of the three entities to tackle pressing supply chain challenges and pave the way for digital transformation in the logistics sector.

Addressing Supply Chain Challenges

The consortium is designed to automate the verification of data provenance related to cargo movement and content. This innovative approach not only enhances freight handling capabilities but also ensures strict compliance with trade laws. Consequently, this facilitates faster clearance by customs and port authorities, thereby revolutionizing the digital landscape of the logistics sector.

Anticipating Global Requirements

As port authorities worldwide increasingly demand comprehensive audit trails for shipping containers, the consortium’s solution comes at an opportune time. The initiative aims to streamline this process by guaranteeing the integrity of data and adherence to complex international regulations. This is anticipated to significantly reduce bottlenecks and improve overall efficiency in the global supply chain.

Strategic Collaborations and Digital Transformation

The partnership leverages Pairpoint’s Digital Asset Broker platform, Deloitte’s Know Your Client and Know Your Cargo services, and Nexxiot’s technology for autonomous asset data collection. The collective expertise of these entities aims to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and data provenance for stakeholders in the logistics chain. The synergy of this collaboration is expected to drive digital transformation and bolster the global logistics sector’s resilience and adaptability in the face of evolving supply chain challenges.