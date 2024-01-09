en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Deloitte, Pairpoint, and Nexxiot Form Digital Services Consortium to Transform Global Logistics

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:27 am EST
Deloitte, Pairpoint, and Nexxiot Form Digital Services Consortium to Transform Global Logistics

Deloitte, the multinational professional services network, has announced a strategic alliance with Pairpoint and Nexxiot, forming a consortium to expedite the global flow of goods. The collaboration harnesses the expertise of the three entities to tackle pressing supply chain challenges and pave the way for digital transformation in the logistics sector.

Addressing Supply Chain Challenges

The consortium is designed to automate the verification of data provenance related to cargo movement and content. This innovative approach not only enhances freight handling capabilities but also ensures strict compliance with trade laws. Consequently, this facilitates faster clearance by customs and port authorities, thereby revolutionizing the digital landscape of the logistics sector.

Anticipating Global Requirements

As port authorities worldwide increasingly demand comprehensive audit trails for shipping containers, the consortium’s solution comes at an opportune time. The initiative aims to streamline this process by guaranteeing the integrity of data and adherence to complex international regulations. This is anticipated to significantly reduce bottlenecks and improve overall efficiency in the global supply chain.

Strategic Collaborations and Digital Transformation

The partnership leverages Pairpoint’s Digital Asset Broker platform, Deloitte’s Know Your Client and Know Your Cargo services, and Nexxiot’s technology for autonomous asset data collection. The collective expertise of these entities aims to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and data provenance for stakeholders in the logistics chain. The synergy of this collaboration is expected to drive digital transformation and bolster the global logistics sector’s resilience and adaptability in the face of evolving supply chain challenges.

0
Business International Relations
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
CGI to Assist NATS in Digital Transformation of Air Traffic Control Services
CGI, a renowned global IT and business consulting services organization, is teaming up with NATS, the UK’s premier air traffic control service provider, to revolutionize its digital infrastructure. The objective of this collaboration is to modernize NATS’ systems as international travel bounces back to pre-pandemic levels. Strengthening Partnership The partnership between CGI and NATS isn’t
CGI to Assist NATS in Digital Transformation of Air Traffic Control Services
James Michael Lafferty: A Visionary Leader Steering FHH to New Heights
3 mins ago
James Michael Lafferty: A Visionary Leader Steering FHH to New Heights
Armenia's Economy Flourishes in Q2 2022: A Deep Dive into the Factors and Forecasts
5 mins ago
Armenia's Economy Flourishes in Q2 2022: A Deep Dive into the Factors and Forecasts
Roasted Bliss - Coffee and Bakery in Rochester, Minnesota Permanently Closes
2 mins ago
Roasted Bliss - Coffee and Bakery in Rochester, Minnesota Permanently Closes
Qatari Firm Proposes to Reconstruct Iraq's Devastated Baiji Power Plant
2 mins ago
Qatari Firm Proposes to Reconstruct Iraq's Devastated Baiji Power Plant
Billionaire Eyal Ofer Acquires Vogue House from Conde Nast in £75 Million Deal
2 mins ago
Billionaire Eyal Ofer Acquires Vogue House from Conde Nast in £75 Million Deal
Latest Headlines
World News
UA Game Week: Standout Performances, Coaching Carousel, and Player Movements
21 seconds
UA Game Week: Standout Performances, Coaching Carousel, and Player Movements
Legacy of Coldwater Creek: A Tale of Radioactive Contamination and a Community's Struggle
24 seconds
Legacy of Coldwater Creek: A Tale of Radioactive Contamination and a Community's Struggle
England's Cardiac Arrest Survival Rates Worryingly Low: Need for Greater Public Intervention
1 min
England's Cardiac Arrest Survival Rates Worryingly Low: Need for Greater Public Intervention
Super League Clubs Embark on Major Stadium and Facility Upgrades
2 mins
Super League Clubs Embark on Major Stadium and Facility Upgrades
Michigan Wolverines Triumph Amid Controversy to Secure National Championship
3 mins
Michigan Wolverines Triumph Amid Controversy to Secure National Championship
Avani Prashanth Shines at the Australian Master of Amateurs Golf Tournament
3 mins
Avani Prashanth Shines at the Australian Master of Amateurs Golf Tournament
Greg Pence to Retire from Congress: A Surprising Announcement
4 mins
Greg Pence to Retire from Congress: A Surprising Announcement
Anticipating the 2024 College Football Season: Teams, Players, and Major Changes
4 mins
Anticipating the 2024 College Football Season: Teams, Players, and Major Changes
Yellow Fever Exhibition Explores Disease's Historical Impact on American Politics
4 mins
Yellow Fever Exhibition Explores Disease's Historical Impact on American Politics
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
4 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app