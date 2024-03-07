Deloitte Legal's New Direction: Integrating Consulting for General Counsel with Richard Punt at Helm

Richard Punt, the newly appointed global head of Deloitte Legal, aims to reshape the division by focusing on integrated consulting services for general counsel, emphasizing the slow yet promising growth of the Big Four in legal services. Having taken over in June, Punt, with his rich background including roles at Thomson Reuters and Allen & Overy's Peerpoint, brings a new perspective to nearly 3,000 legal professionals across 75 countries. His strategy revolves around leveraging Deloitte's vast resources to offer 'business transformation' services, addressing the historical hesitancy of GCs to modernize legal operations.

Strategic Shifts and Market Position

Deloitte Legal is looking to expand its footprint in the legal advisory domain by capitalizing on employment law services, contract management solutions, and the implementation of generative AI technologies. Punt's ambition is to increase the revenue share of consulting and outsourcing services from 40% to 60%, recognizing the significance of these services in driving substantial changes within legal departments. Despite the Big Four's slower-than-expected entry into legal services, Punt views this moment as ripe for legal departments to embrace change, especially with the advent of generative AI.

Complementary Roles and Competitive Landscape

Contrary to initial fears within law firms regarding the competition from the Big Four, Punt elucidates how Deloitte Legal aims to complement rather than directly compete with traditional law firms. He acknowledges the slow maturation of the Big Four's legal services but sees an existential risk for GCs who resist modernizing their operations. The focus is on building a solid portfolio of evidence to support the necessity and efficacy of business transformation services in the legal sector. Deloitte Legal's positioning is unique, as it not only competes with other Big Four firms but also consultancies like Accenture and portions of global law firms.

Geographical Trends and Future Prospects

Interest in modernizing legal processes and adopting generative AI tools is particularly strong among GCs in advanced economies and notably vibrant in the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia leading in experimentation with these technologies. Punt's vision for Deloitte Legal underlines a strategic pivot towards embracing technology and innovation to overcome traditional barriers in legal consulting. The end goal is to transform legal departments into more efficient, proactive components of their businesses, underscoring Deloitte Legal's role as a catalyst for change in the global legal landscape.