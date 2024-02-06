Dell Technologies Introduces New Channel Program, Appoints Denise Millard as Chief Partner Officer

Dell Technologies, a foremost player in IT infrastructure, has unveiled a new channel program aimed at bolstering and extending its core business via strategic partnerships. Denise Millard, an experienced executive, will spearhead this initiative as the newly appointed chief partner officer. The program is designed to stimulate partners to enhance sales of critical products such as PC peripherals, workstations, displays, and rugged laptops.

Targeting Core Business Growth

The launch of this new channel program is motivated, in part, by the need for a PC refresh cycle and the assimilation of AI-enabled Copilots to augment productivity. Bearing a significant market share in external enterprise storage and x86 servers, Dell aims to further integrate its offers and align its Apex consumption model with incentives and rebates for partners. As Dell commemorates its 40th anniversary, it is redoubling its dedication to partnerships, particularly in the spheres of AI, multi-cloud, and edge technologies.

Partner Engagement Strategy

Over the last four quarters, approximately 50% of Dell's net revenue and 60% of its new and returning business emanated from partners. Through the new channel program, Dell envisages increasing these figures. The program incorporates a 'partner-first for storage' initiative to leverage AI data opportunities and expand storage market share. In a significant move, Dell is opening up 99% of its accounts to partners and motivating its sales teams to work alongside them.

Program Highlights

The 2024 Dell Technologies Partner Program will focus on collaboration, acquisition, and investment in essential growth areas. It will reward partners in key areas and offer new competencies in line with customer priorities. The program also includes a focus on sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria. Further, it encourages investment in partner collaboration through a Partner First Strategy for Storage and expansion of Partner of Record (PoR) eligibility for servers. The ultimate aim is to drive shared success with partners and further grow and modernize the core business of Dell Technologies.